NCWTS Advance: Kentucky Speedway

​Race Advance: Kentucky Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 11, 2018) – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will return to action this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. DGR-Crosley will field two trucks in the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 with the No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra for Bo LeMastus and the No. 17 BlazeMaster Fire Protection Toyota driven by Chris Eggleston.

LeMastus, coming off a top-15 finish, looks to carry the positive momentum from Chicagoland Speedway into his home track this weekend. Though it will be the 55-year-old driver’s first NCWTS race at Kentucky Speedway, he has three previous ARCA Racing Series starts at the one-and-a-half-mile track. LeMastus and the No. 54 DGR-Crosley Brands team also tested at Kentucky Speedway earlier in the season, giving the rookie driver even more confidence and experience going into the race.

Eggleston returns to DGR-Crosley and his BlazeMaster Toyota Tundra for his third NCWTS race of the 2018 season. In his previous two starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, he was able to secure top-15 finishes with a 13th and 14th-place result respectively. Thursday’s ‘Buckle Up in Your Truck 225′ will mark the first time that the 29-year-old Erie, Colo., native has raced at Kentucky Speedway.

Track: Kentucky Speedway, 1.5-mile tri-oval

Event Details: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (225 miles, 150 laps)

Schedule: Thursday, July 12

9:05 a.m……..Practice

11:05 a.m……..Final Practice

5:15 p.m……..Qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Broadcast: Fox Sports 1 beginning at 7:00 p.m., ET

Eggleston on Kentucky Speedway: “I am really excited to go to Kentucky Speedway and race under the lights this Thursday night in our No. 17 BlazeMaster Fire Protection Toyota Tundra. I have never been to this track, but I have been studying up and hope to have good speed off the hauler like we did in Texas. Beyond speed, I hope to race up towards the front and get a good solid finish like the DGR-Crosley team deserves. Being that this is truck race #3 of 4 for us on the season, I hope to make the most out of the opportunity and contend for the win or a top five at the end of the night.”

LeMastus on Kentucky Speedway: “This is one of the most exciting weekends of the season for me. We have a lot going on this week with the race being at my home track. I feel really good about the race on Thursday night – we tested here a couple weeks ago and were able to learn a lot. We didn’t’ start off real strong during the test, but we definitely improved every lap and left feeling really good about our truck. I’ve made a lot of lap around this place and I really think we will have a strong showing and put together a solid finish for the DGR-Crosley guys.”

