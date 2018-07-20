Austin Wayne Self – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Race Advance

​Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverad

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Kentucky: “I’ve always enjoyed racing at Kentucky, even though my finishes don’t show that,” said Self.

“Kentucky is a very weather sensitive track and even though it’s been repaved a couple years ago, I’ve heard the track is still getting rougher. The rougher the track is, the better racing it can produce, but it also creates a challenge for us when it comes to handling.

“We’ll work through that though. It’s a one-day show, so we need to make sure we have our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado dialed in as best as we can and then turn our concentration towards the race.

“It’s another event where we practice and qualify during the day and then race at night – so keeping up with the changes will be critical.”

Self at Kentucky: Self will make his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Kentucky Speedway this Thursday. Self’s best finish at the track is 22nd, which came in 2017.

Self also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Kentucky Speedway, with his best finish of 11th coming in 2015.

Recapping Chicagoland: Self and the No. 22 team battled the handling and heat at Chicagoland Speedway, but ultimately came home with a 13th-place finish.

“We struggled a little bit with the truck, especially with the tightness in the center. However, we are working hard to get our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet where we want it to be.

“I’m still very pleased with our 13th-place finish and can’t thank my Niece Motorsports team enough for all their hard work.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.​

Along w​ith its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.