Justin Fontaine – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 Race Advance

​Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 | Kentucky Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Kentucky: “The last three weeks we’ve had a really good truck and I think we’ll go to Kentucky this week and pick up right from where we left off at Chicagoland,” said Fontaine.

“When it comes to Kentucky Thursday night, I remember how bumpy that place is, and we just need to make sure we’re working to get our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Chevrolet handling through the bumps and carrying the speed off the corners. If we can do that, it should be another strong night.”

Fontaine at Kentucky: Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Kentucky Speedway will mark Fontaine’s first in the series at the track.

Fontaine has one ARCA Racing Series start at Kentucky Speedway, a 10th-place finish which came last season.

Recapping Chicagoland: Fontaine and his No. 45 team battled extreme heat all day at Chicagoland Speedway to earn a solid 16th-place finish.

“It was another solid weekend for our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation Inc. | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado,” said Fontaine. “We made some steady gains during the race and that allowed us to have the truck handling the best near the end of the race.

“I was hoping that we could have another late race caution to allow us an opportunity to grab a couple more spots, but it never came.

“Still, I’m satisfied with our effort. We had some good speed and I can’t thank Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and my Niece Motorsports guys enough for their hard work in the extreme heat.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

