​Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Alsco 300 – Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Kentucky Speedway this weekend for Spencer Boyd. Boyd previously ran this chassis at Iowa Speedway, where he finished in the 22nd position.

News and notes: After the demolition derby at Daytona International Speedway, Boyd escaped the World Center of Racing unscathed with his best career finish of 17th. The series continues their summer tour with another Friday night under the lights race at Kentucky Speedway this weekend. “I’m really proud of the gains we’ve made as a team lately,” says Boyd. “We survived Daytona and brought home a great finish. Kentucky should be a really good test for us. I’ve never been there before, so I’m just going in with a positive attitude and hope to learn as much as I possibly can.”

Sponsor Highlights:

The team would like to welcome new associate sponsors Fort Scott Munitions and Black Ice Equine on board for Kentucky Speedway. Performance Trailer Braking will also return as an associate sponsor for the weekend. Based in Kansas, Fort Scott Munitions is a United States manufacturer and distributor of lead-free rifle and handgun ammunition. Black Ice Equine is a veteran owned company that specializes in mobile Saltwater Therapy for horses in the Central Kentucky area.

TV/Radio: The Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway can be seen live on Friday, July 13th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

