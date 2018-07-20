Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank to Support Wallace Jr. in Kentucky

Continued Opportunities to Support Wallace Jr Available This Season

Petty’s Garage is also the home of custom built engines. The engine shop that built over 200 wins for Petty Enterprises is now restored with the latest equipment and technology to tune and build high performance engines.

Petty’s Garage, headquartered in Level Cross, N.C., is a speed shop that specializes in production vehicles, restoration and performance upgrades, including high performance packages for the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Petty’s Garage has made it easy for fans to get their latest performance parts with a new online store at www.pettys-garage.myshopify.com .

WELCOME, N.C. (July 11, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank will return as the primary sponsors of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 team during this weekend’s events at the Kentucky Speedway. Petty’s Garage will be on the hood with Medallion Bank on the sides of the No. 43 Camaro ZL1. The famed No. 43 will have the popular Petty Blue and day-glo orange colors on the car.

Medallion Bank, has assets over $1 billion and is a recreation and home improvement lending institution based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The bank specializes in recreation loans, and home improvement loans, . For recreation loans, Medallion Bank offers an alternative financing option to other lenders’ credit scoring requirements. Its home improvement loan program gives contractors flexible financing options for homeowners wishing to make improvements.

“Our ownership of Andrew Murstein and Richard Petty are fully behind our plan with Bubba Wallace Jr. this year and into the future,” said Brian Moffitt, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Petty Motorsports. “They are going to step up to support RPM with their two great companies at various races this summer, but at the same time, they want everyone to know that there are sponsorship opportunities with the Petty brand and Wallace Jr. this season. We have a unique opportunity for companies to be a part of this season, and it’s important that people know.”

The Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway is scheduled for Saturday night. The race will be televised live on NBC Sports Network at 7:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Performance Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR radio.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP and the United States Air Force.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Petty’s Garage

Founded in 2008, Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop owned by “The King” Richard Petty. Headquartered in Level Cross, North Carolina, Petty’s Garage occupies the legendary Petty facility that produced winning stock cars for more than 50 years. Petty’s Garage specializes in performance upgrades, restorations, luxury personal builds, custom builds, supercharged engines, paint and body, exhaust upgrades, brake systems, custom interiors, tires and wheels, custom fabricated projects, and corporate builds. If you can dream it, Petty’s Garage can build it. For more information on Petty’s Garage, please call 336-495-6651 or visit www.pettys-garage.com.