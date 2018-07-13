Bluegrass State Next Stop for Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the Bluegrass State this weekend – home of Abraham Lincoln, Muhammad Ali, Jennifer Lawrence, Johnny Depp and Jack Roush – as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and Xfinity Series (NXS) get set for racing under the lights at the 1.5-mile track. RFR has visited victory lane three times in Kentucky across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

Monster Energy

Saturday, July 14, 2018 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

XFINITY

Friday, July 13, 2018 | 8 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Ty Majeski, No. 60 Ford Performance Ford Mustang

My Old Kentucky Home

This weekend marks a homecoming for team owner and 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jack Roush, who hails from Covington, Kentucky, which is just over 30 minutes from Kentucky Speedway.

And They’re Off

In 91 starts across the three series, Roush Fenway Racing has totaled three wins, 13 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes, along with two poles. The Xfinity series has raced at the 1.5-mile track more than the MENCS and NCWTS combined, having earned 21 top-10s and one win.

Cup in Kentucky

In 21 MENCS starts at Kentucky, RFR has one top five and five top-10 finishes, highlighted by Carl Edwards’ fifth-place result at the inaugural race back in 2011, the best Cup finish to date for RFR. Greg Biffle has the most recent top-10, a sixth-place result in 2016, while Matt Kenseth is 2-for-2 in top-10s in a Cup car for Jack Roush (sixth – 2011; seventh — 2012).

Quick Out of the Gate

Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s first victory in the inaugural NASCAR event at Kentucky in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2000. Biffle started from the second position and paced the field for 53 laps en route to the victory.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Jack Roush’s Xfinity cars have been very consistent over the years in Kentucky, having earned top-10s in nearly half the starts (21-of-49). Carl Edwards went to victory lane back in 2005, and he and Biffle combined for four additional runner-up finishes at the 1.5-mile track. Ryan Reed has one career top-10 (2016) and is coming off a top-10 there last September. Ty Majeski will be making his first career start at Kentucky.

Point Standings Entering Kentucky

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 16th in the MENCS point standings, 19 points off Alex Bowman in 15th.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 30th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in at 11th in the Xfinity series standings with seven races remaining until the playoffs begin.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 24th in owner points. Cindric is 10th in driver standings.

Roush Fenway Kentucky Wins

2000 Biffle Truck

2003 Edwards Truck

2005 Edwards NXS

By the Numbers at Kentucky Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

21 0 1 5 0 5070 38 18.0 17.3 7605

49 1 7 21 1 9221 439 11.8 14.4 13831.5

21 2 5 7 1 2847 127 10.4 15.5 4270.5

91 3 13 33 2 17138 604 13.4 15.7 25707

