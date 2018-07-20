Full schedule for Kentucky tripleheader
by Official Release On Wed, Jul. 11, 2018
Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be in action for a national series tripleheader at Kentucky Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET.
Thursday, July 12
9:05-9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)
11:05-11:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)
4:05-4:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBC Sports App only (Follow live)
5:10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)
6:05-6:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity final practice, NBC Sports App only (Follow live)
7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (150 laps, 225 miles), FS1 (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
12:30 p.m.: Justin Haley, Bo LeMastus, Brett Moffitt
12:45 p.m.: Ben Rhodes
3:15 p.m.: Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick
9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race
Friday, July 13
12-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
2-2:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
5:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)
6:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)
8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10:45 a.m.: Ryan Blaney
11 a.m.: Erik Jones
11:15 a.m.: Alex Bowman
1:15 p.m.: Kyle Busch
3:15 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.
7:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
10:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Saturday, July 14
7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (267 laps, 400.5 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
10:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race