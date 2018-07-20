Full schedule for Kentucky tripleheader

Tweet Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, wins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts at Kentucky Speedway on July 8, 2017 in Sparta, Kentucky. Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be in action for a national series tripleheader at Kentucky Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET.

Thursday, July 12

9:05-9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)

11:05-11:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)

4:05-4:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBC Sports App only (Follow live)

5:10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

6:05-6:50 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity final practice, NBC Sports App only (Follow live)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 (150 laps, 225 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

12:30 p.m.: Justin Haley, Bo LeMastus, Brett Moffitt

12:45 p.m.: Ben Rhodes

3:15 p.m.: Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick

9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Friday, July 13

12-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

2-2:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

5:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)

6:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)

8 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 (200 laps, 300 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:45 a.m.: Ryan Blaney

11 a.m.: Erik Jones

11:15 a.m.: Alex Bowman

1:15 p.m.: Kyle Busch

3:15 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

7:15 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

10:15 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Saturday, July 14

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (267 laps, 400.5 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

