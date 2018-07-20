Pocono Raceway Announces ‘Selfie Session’ With Joe Gibbs Racing’s Daniel Suárez

LONG POND, Pa. (July 12, 2018) – Back by popular demand, Pocono Raceway will host a ‘Selfie Session’ with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Daniel Suárez on Saturday, July 28. Fans interested in attending should pre-register for this driver appearance, which replaces a traditional autograph session. Pre-registration is now available, on a first-come, first-serve basis by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/selfiesesh.

The Raceway hosted the first-ever ‘Selfie Session’ with a NASCAR driver during a race weekend, which featured Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman, this June. Race fans pre-registered and filled all spots to attend within 90 minutes of the event’s announcement.

The ‘Selfie Session’ with Suárez will be open to the first 50 people to pre-register and will be held inside the Pocono Raceway Paddock area. Each pre-registered fan, along with up to three of their guests, will have the chance to take a group or solo selfie with the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. There is no cost for the session itself, but all pre-registered fans and their guests are required to have a Saturday Gate Admission Ticket and Pit/Paddock Pass, due to the soon-to-be-announce event location. Each group will have the opportunity for one selfie and no autographs will be allowed, due to timing constraints.

The on-track events for Saturday, July 28 will include Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) practices, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) qualifying, the Gander Outdoors 150 NCWTS race and MENCS qualifying. Additionally, Pocono Raceway will also host their 11th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day, which include multiple family-friendly activities and events, on Saturday. Saturday Grandstand tickets start at $25 and kids, ages 12 and under, are free. Tickets be purchased by calling 1-80-722-3929 or by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Remaining 2018 Pocono Raceway Events

Friday, July 27: ModSpace 150 – ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

Saturday, July 28: Gander Outdoors 150 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Sunday, July 29: Gander Outdoors 400 – Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Sunday, August 19: ABC Supply 500 – Verizon IndyCar Series

Sunday, August 26: Pocono Raceway’s Pennsylvania Wing Fest

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **