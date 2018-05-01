Stewart Friesen Close But No Cigar

Tweet Stewart Friesen, driver of the #52 We Build America Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

Stewart Friesen has been close many times this season to victory lane and it looked like Friday night at Kentucky Speedway could be the night. Unfortunately, he had to settle for a runner-up position for his fourth top-five of the year and his second runner-up finish.

He qualified in the 14th position but had to go to the back for unapproved adjustments and ultimately started 30th. However, it was no issue for Friesen as he fought through the field. In the first stage, Friesen finished seventh with a fourth in the second stage.

His time to shine came in the final stage with 74 to go. Friesen passed race leader Parker Kligerman on Lap 88 and led for 35 laps. On the final pit stop, he took two tires while eventual race winner Ben Rhodes took no tires.

After the pit stops, Friesen cycled to second and found himself chasing down Rhodes. However, the two tires weren’t enough for the No. 52 Halmar Racing driver. Track position was key, as he to had settle for a second-place finish.

However, not all is lost though, as the dirt track star heads to one of his favorite tracks next Wednesday at Eldora.

“Yeah, I got to thank everyone at GMS Racing,” Friesen said. “They rallied and helped our team, swapped motors there right before the race. I didn’t have a lot of time to do it. These guys rallied and just came up one short there, but great teamwork. We got a great (Chevy) Silverado. Thanks to Chris Larsen and Halmar International for letting me to compete at this level. It’s a dream come true. Just didn’t get on pit road like I needed too there on that stop and that was it.”

