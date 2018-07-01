The Clock is ticking for Team Chevy

Tweet DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Dow Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Axalta Chevrolet Camaro and Kyle Larson (42) Chip Ganassi Racing Credit One Bank Chevrolet Camaro during the running of the 60th Daytona 500 on Sunday February 18,2018 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

We are at a point in the season where it is time for the Chevy’s to step it up. If they don’t step up now, it might be hard to do it later in the season.

This is as far as they can possibly go. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is halfway done, and playoff time is right around the corner. This is where teams that have started the season slow usually start to take off.

A good example is former driver and current owner Tony Stewart. He would usually start the season slowly but when summer arrived he would heat up. Could it be the new Camaros that are causing the manufacturer to struggle?

When looking at the stats and on what is going on this season, there is only one Chevy team that has been the closest to winning, that being Kyle Larson’s No. 42 team.

You can’t even say Chip Ganassi Racing overall because Jamie McMurray’s team is not even up to the level of Kyle Larson’s team. There isn’t an organization that is on top, it is only the No. 42 team.

Many expected a lot from Hendrick Motorsports which is expected to win year in and year out. There has been a recent struggle with them thus far though. Chase Elliott’s average finish is 14.5 and Jimmie Johnson’s is 15.6. They were expected to be the leaders of the organization and the manufacturer.

Looking back, Chevrolet’s only win this season was at the Daytona 500 to start the 2018 campaign by Austin Dillon for Richard Childress Racing. There has not been a track style where they have been dominant.

Kentucky, however, could be the start of momentum for Team Chevy. Last year there were two Chevrolets in the top three. Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott can break the spell for Chevrolet at Kentucky.

The Chevy’s usually run pretty solid at Kentucky. One of the biggest keys to better finishes from them should be qualifying better.

Getting to the final round is something that a lot of teams have struggled in doing especially at the mile and a half tracks. On short track and restrictor plates, their qualifying isn’t as bad but it is important to remember that most races are on the mile and a half tracks.

If more teams can get to the final round of qualifying then that could be the start they need to get better. This could be the weekend that defines an improvement for Team Chevy.

Follow on Twitter for updates: @BryanR_305

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **