CHEVY MENCS AT KENTUCKY: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

QUAKER STATE 400 PRESENTED BY WALMART

KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 13, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

10th RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1

13TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CAMARO ZL1

15TH ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

16TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

18TH KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1

20TH CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 GAIN CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2nd Erik Jones (Toyota)

3rd Kevin Harvick (Ford)

4th Brad Keselowski (Ford)

5TH Kyle Busch (Toyota)

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 14 at 7:30 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 10th

GOOD RUN FOR YOU TODAY HERE AT KENTUCKY:

“Well, it was a good qualifying effort for our Caterpillar Chevrolet. We were definitely improving upon what we did in race trim and qualifying practice and race practice. We were definitely more competitive and that is one of the major goals moving forward. The guys did a good job. I wish we had a little bit more speed, but we will see how good we can make it race now. We never really got a great long run in during practice but I don’t think anybody did either.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 13th

WHAT MORE DID YOU NEED TO MAKE IT TO THAT FINAL ROUND?

“We were really fast in that first round. The second round we just… I might have over drove Turn 3 a little bit, but we were just tight. Should have probably made a little bigger adjustment going in there and might of could have gotten in the top 12. I really think we have a fast car overall though and I’m proud of the guys. The hard work is paying off. It’s the speed that we have been missing, it’s got it, we just have to figure out how to finish it off.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

YOU DIDN’T GET TO MAKE A MOCK QUALIFYING RUN IN PRACTICE. WERE YOU SURPRISED BY THAT RUN?

“Yeah, it was better than I expected. I wasn’t very confident going into qualifying. So, pretty pleased with that. We made our car better every round which is something that we kind of struggled to do for the first chunk of the season. Pleased with that. Obviously, 15th is pretty unacceptable, but from where we started the day to where we are now, at least we are headed in the right direction.”

ON HIS RUN:

“We unloaded pretty off today. Pretty pleased with qualifying 15th with no mock run in practice and I’m just proud of all my Hendrick Motorsports guys. They worked really hard to start where we started the day. We were 26th or 28th on the chart and qualify 15th. At least we are going the right direction. Every round we were on the race track there got better, so we just have to keep getting better. We can’t get worse.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 16th

YOU CAME UP JUST A LITTLE SHORT MAKING IT TO THE FINAL ROUND. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR, FOR TOMORROW NIGHT’S RACE?

“A whole lot of pace I think. Our car hasn’t drove bad from time to time it just hasn’t been near as fast as we would like. So, I’m not sure what it is exactly that we missed or were missing there, but we will go to work.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 PETTY’S GARAGE/MEDALLION BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 25th

WHAT HAPPENED OUT THERE?

“Yeah, we wanted to get a scuff session on our qualifiers there in practice. We just kind of ran out of time there. So, we knew we would have to go out early and go out again just because you usually pick up speed your second time out. We didn’t. We slowed down three hundredths of a second, but we needed two hundredths of a second to get int. So, frustrating for sure because this is a brand-new car for us. It’s definitely shown the speed all day. It’s definitely a better handling car than what we have had. Thanks to my guys for working on our Petty’s Garage Chevrolet and getting it to where we need it to be. It’s just frustrating I thought we for sure had the speed to make it to the second round, but we missed it.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 28th

WHAT DO YOU NEED IN THIS RACE CAR BEFORE TOMORROW NIGHT?

“Yeah, a little frustrated with myself. I did a poor job in the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series as far as giving both crew chiefs what I really needed to get through Turn 3 better. I struggled in both cars. I feel like we have a really good GEICO Camaro for tomorrow in the race. Just kind of fine tune and get it right for the long runs tomorrow. I feel like we are going to be competitive. I am a little upset, a little frustrated right now with the qualifying effort. I feel like I could have done some things a little bit better there, but all in all I feel like I have confidence in the race car, I have confidence in our ALSCO Chevy coming up later this afternoon and hopefully have some good momentum and get a win tonight and lead it in tomorrow.”

