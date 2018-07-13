Ford Performance NASCAR: Kentucky XFINITY Post-Race Quotes

Ford Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Alsco 300 (Kentucky Speedway; Sparta, KY)

Friday, July 13, 2018

Ford Finishing Order:

5th – Cole Custer

8th – Ryan Reed

9th – Paul Menard

10th – Austin Cindric

27th – Ty Majeski

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – “It was tough. We had a lot of cautions there and we weren’t very good firing off so that kind of hurt us. I’m happy that we got our car a lot better throughout the weekend , our Haas Automation Mustang, but we just need to figure out how to get it a little bit better so we can compete for a win. We’re really fast at the end of a run, but we can’t compete at the start of a run, so we’ll go back and figure it out.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 12 Lasik Vision Institute Ford Mustang – “I had a top-three car. I qualified it like that and ran the first two stages like that, but it just really bothers me that we haven’t been able to capitalize for so many races in a row. It doesn’t matter what car I’m in. Whatever happens in stage three everyone gets the red mist and it just feels like we’re a bystander. I’m trying hard. I just have to keep doing what we’re doing. I’m proud of the 12 team. Thanks to the Lasik Institute for coming on our Ford Mustang this weekend. I just wish it could have turned out better.”

RYAN REED, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang – “It was a solid night here in Kentucky. I feel like this track has been good to us in the past in it kind of continues to be that way for us. It just seemed like we had speed right off the truck and that carried through the whole weekend. That makes it a lot easier when you unload good and you can fine-tine and tweak on it, instead of having to do wholesale changes. I’m proud of everyone on the Drive Down A1C.com Ford Mustang. It was nice progress this weekend and something to build off of.”

PAUL MENARD, No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “We were really tight. I thought we got it pretty good about two or three runs to go and I just did a horrible job on restarts and couldn’t get anything on restarts, lost spots, and then we couldn’t make it back up. I was kind of disappointed in that. We were really tight and made good gains on it, got it driving good, and then I screwed up that restart pretty bad when we actually had some track position, so it was a tough one.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 60 Ford Mustang – “The first run of the race we started on the outside and the outside line kind of got hung up in the beginning. I feel like we fell back to 20th or 22nd and were able to drive up to 15th or 16th. We were running consistent lap times that were in the top five, so we just needed some track position. Mike made an aggressive call just taking two tires there and we thought more people were gonna do it and they didn’t, so we were kind of a sitting duck

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **