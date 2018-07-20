RCR Post Race Report – Alsco 300

Matt Tifft Finishes 11th After Pit Road Miscue at Kentucky Speedway

“We had a fast No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro right from the start this weekend. I was really happy with how it handled. I could hug the bottom really well in Turns 3 and 4 to get under people. Turns 1 and 2 needed more work, but we got better over there as the night progressed on Friday. It was great to be running up in the top 5 for Stage 1. We didn’t free up the car as much as I needed for Stage 2, so we got shuffled back a little bit, but we made it up in the final stage. We decided to pit for four fresh tires and one final adjustment when the caution came out with 38 laps to go. Unfortunately, we had to make a second trip down pit road for an unscheduled stop, so that cost us track position. I was able to work my way through the field and into the top 10 for a little bit after that. Our Camaro just snugged back up again a tick too much, and I got shuffled back a couple spots. We’ll continue to learn from races like this.”

-Matt Tifft

Handling Issues Hamper Ty Dillon’s Efforts in Red Kap/Alsco Chevrolet

“We started off really tight in the No. 3 Red Kap / Alsco Chevrolet. Our team made several adjustments during the first two pit stops to free up the car and it worked. It ran much better on exit after those stops, but unfortunately not good enough to land a top-10 finish. I’m not sure why we didn’t have speed on the straightaways. It wasn’t there all night. I also battled a vibration at the end of Stage 1 throughout most of the night. Not the finish we hoped for but it’s something we can learn from and improve on moving forward.”

-Ty Dillon

Daniel Hemric and the South Point Hotel & Casino Team Fight Back to Second-Place Finish at Kentucky Speedway

“We started tonight’s race a little farther off than we expected to, but Danny Stockman did a great job making wholesale changes to our South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet every time we came down pit road. He finally got me to where I could drive it and move through the field. It was fun to battle with Kyle Busch, Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell there. As long as we had clean air, we were in good shape. We were leading when the cautions came out and I chose the bottom on the restart, and if I could, I would have probably done something a little different there to keep cars off my right rear. It was just free taking off for a lap or two, but that is what helped our car maintain and make speed once we got it better. I will run this race over in my mind on the flight home, but as soon as we land tonight, it is on to New Hampshire next week.”

-Daniel Hemric

