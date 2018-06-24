Truex Jr. captures his fourth win of the season at Kentucky

Defending Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. captured his fourth win of the season in Quaker State 400 and Kentucky. Truex started from the pole and dominated the race by leading five times for a race high of 174 laps.

“Thanks to everybody for their support and making all this possible – Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development), Bass Pro Shops, 5-hour ENERGY, Furniture Row, Denver Mattress, Auto-Owners Insurance of course being our primary tonight and so many people that make this possible. I’m just the lucky guy who gets to drive the car. Pretty exciting night for us, and two in a row at a race track is pretty cool.” Truex said.

Just like his win last season, Truex also swept the first two stages of the race. The victory marked the second in a row for Truex on the 1.5-mile track. In two years of stage racing in Kentucky, Truex has won each stage at the facility.

“You never know how these races are going to play out. You never know what is going to happen and we had such a strong Toyota tonight. They weren’t going to beat us.” Truex said.

Ryan Blaney finished second, Brad Keselowski third, Kyle Busch fourth and Kevin Harvick finished fifth.

“It’s not a win. It’s a positive, that’s for sure. I hate it. I thought we were in a good spot there restarting fourth and Martin struggled a little bit the first couple laps and I thought I could get by him, but just couldn’t quite get a run on him. His car came in and mine kind of faded a little bit and he won the race. That stunk. I thought we had a shot at it tonight, but I’m really proud of the gains we made all race though, to be honest with you.” Blaney said.

Busch holds the series points lead by 59 over Harvick. Truex Jr. is in third, 110 points back, Joey Logano fourth (-151) and Keselowski fifth (-169).

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is Sunday July 22 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Unofficial Race Results

Kentucky Speedway

Saturday, July 14th

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kyle Busch

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Kurt Busch

7. Erik Jones

8. Aric Almirola

9. Kyle Larson

10. Joey Logano

11. Paul Menard

12. Clint Bowyer

13. Chase Elliott

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Daniel Suarez

16. Denny Hamlin

17. Jamie McMurray

18. David Ragan

19. Matt Kenseth

20. William Byron

21. Ryan Newman

22. Austin Dillon

23. Chris Buescher

24. Michael McDowell

25. Kasey Kahne

26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Ross Chastain

29. Ty Dillon

30. AJ Allmendinger

31. Corey LaJoie

32. BJ McLeod

33. Landon Cassill

34. Timmy Hill

35. Jesse Little

36. Garrett Smithley

37. Matt DiBenedetto

38. JJ Yeley

39. Alex Bowman

