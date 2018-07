Full schedule for Eldora and New Hampshire

Tweet Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 WIX Filters Toyota, and Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2017 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will all be in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this week and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be at Eldora Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

ELDORA

Tuesday, July 17

7:05-7:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)

9:05-9:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)

Wednesday, July 18

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying races (Five 10-lap races to set lineup), FS1 (Follow live)

8:15 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last chance qualifying race (15 laps), FS1 (Follow live)

9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby (150 laps, 75 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Friday, June 20

Noon-12:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:45 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

5:45 p.m. (approx.): Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Saturday, July 21

10:05-10:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

11:05 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, CNBC/NBC Sports App

12:35-1:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Lakes Region 200 (200 laps, 211.6 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

6 p.m. (approx.): Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Sunday, July 22

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (301 laps, 318.46 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

5 p.m. (approx.): Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

MORE: How to find NBCSN

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **