Primer on Eldora race format

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

A Wednesday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on dirt represents a big change from the normal schedule, but it’s nothing to worry about. This “Eldora Explained” article will get you up to speed on the technical aspects of the competition, so you can sit back and enjoy the Eldora Dirt Derby, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

There are two practices on the half-mile dirt track Tuesday. All of the events below take place Wednesday.

Qualifying: Two laps, single truck. Pole qualifying is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. A random draw will determine the qualifying order. The fastest qualifier will be awarded the pole, but won’t necessarily start first.

The results of qualifying will determine the starting positions for the five qualifying races; the qualifying races themselves set the lineup for the race.

Qualifying Races: Five races, 10 laps each, starting at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, and only green-flag laps will be counted. Lineups for the qualifying races will be based on speeds from qualifying. The fastest truck in qualifying will start first in the first qualifying race, the second-fastest truck will start first in the second qualifying race, etc.

The top five trucks from each qualifying race will automatically transfer to the race. Upon completion of the qualifying races, 25 of the 32 trucks in the field will be set for the race.

Last Chance Qualifying Race: This race will be 15 laps, and the lineup for it will be set based on finishing position in the qualifying races — it will feature only the trucks that have not yet qualified for the main show. Only green flag laps will be counted, and the top two finishers of this race will fill lineup positions 26 and 27 for the race.

Lineup spots 28-31 will go to the highest-ranking eligible trucks in owner points that haven’t already earned a starting position through qualifying. The 32nd lineup spot will go to the most recent eligible past series champion. If the 32nd position is not filled by an eligible champion, it will be assigned based on owner points. There are 39 trucks on the entry list.

Race: Divided into three stages (40, 50 and 60 laps) with competition cautions at the breaks on Laps 40 and 90. Caution laps will not count during competition cautions and positions can’t be improved on pit road. Teams are not required to pit during competition cautions. Those that remain on the track will restart in front of those that pit.

Complete Eldora schedule | Eldora entry list

HOW ELDORA RACE LINEUP IS DETERMINED STARTING SPOT HOW DETERMINED 1 Top finisher in Qualifying Race #1 2 Top finisher in Qualifying Race #2 3 Top finisher in Qualifying Race #3 4 Top finisher in Qualifying Race #4 5 Top finisher in Qualifying Race #5 6 Second finisher in Qualifying Race #1 7 Second finisher in Qualifying Race #2 8 Second finisher in Qualifying Race #3 9 Second finisher in Qualifying Race #4 10 Second finisher in Qualifying Race #5 11 Third finisher in Qualifying Race #1 12 Third finisher in Qualifying Race #2 13 Third finisher in Qualifying Race #3 14 Third finisher in Qualifying Race #4 15 Third finisher in Qualifying Race #5 16 Fourth finisher in Qualifying Race #1 17 Fourth finisher in Qualifying Race #2 18 Fourth finisher in Qualifying Race #3 19 Fourth finisher in Qualifying Race #4 20 Fourth finisher in Qualifying Race #5 21 Fifth finisher in Qualifying Race #1 22 Fifth finisher in Qualifying Race #2 23 Fifth finisher in Qualifying Race #3 24 Fifth finisher in Qualifying Race #4 25 Fifth finisher in Qualifying Race #5 26 Top finisher in Last Chance 27 Second finisher in Last Chance 28 Owner points 29 Owner points 30 Owner points 31 Owner points 32 Past series champ/owner points

