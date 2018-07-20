COUNTRY ARTIST CHRIS JANSON WILL PERFORM HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400 PRE-RACE CONCERT

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (July 17, 2018) – Platinum-selling artist Chris Janson will kick off Hollywood Casino 400 race day on Oct. 21 with a high energy performance for Everybody. Race fans with a pre-race pass will have up-close access to the concert, along with driver introductions.

The Warner Music Nashville artist is coming off the career-defining success of his Platinum-certified get-rich smash “Buy Me a Boat” and its Top Five album of the same name. And with his second album Everybody, in which he co-wrote every song, race fans will be able to relate to many of the songs, including the No. 1 hit “Fix a Drink,” “Bein’ a Dad,” (something he wouldn’t trade for the world) and “Eyes for Nobody” (which is dedicated to his wife).

Regarding his current album, Janson said, “I love this record. I come from a dream-big lifestyle and made something out of nothing by working really hard, and I just hope people find happiness and a little bit of themselves in it. To me, it’s one of those ‘I still can’t believe this is happening’ things.”

Superstars have turned into believers with Keith Urban inviting him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, where Janson is the youngest living member of the Opry. And, Vince Gill called Janson his pick for Entertainer of the Year. In addition to his success as a singer, Janson is also a talented songwriter with artists like Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Justin Moore and LoCash recording his songs.

Tickets for the Hollywood Casino 400 (Oct. 21), Kansas Lottery 300 (Oct. 20) and the season finale for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards (Oct. 19) are on sale now at www.kansasspeedway.com, by calling 866.460.7223 or at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM. A limited number of camping spaces are still available for the October race weekend as well by calling 866.460.7223. Pre-race passes for Oct. 21 and DC Solar FanWalk tickets for Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 are also available online and by calling the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office.

About Chris Janson:

Janson is Platinum-selling high octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter, and the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second No. 1 hit single, “Fix A Drink,” the chart-topping follow up to his No. 1 debut smash and summer anthem, “Buy Me A Boat.” His current single, “Drunk Girl,” is climbing the country airplay charts while being hailed by the Tennessean as “a shoo-in for a Song of the Year nomination.” Janson closed out the 53rd ACM Awards with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance,” and he floored his audience at Stagecoach. Janson is currently on the “Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour” with Jake Owen, as well as doing his own headlining dates, which included a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium. For tour dates and more information, visit www.ChrisJanson.com.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. The NASCAR playoffs return Oct. 20-21 with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Also in the fall is the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards series finale. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).

