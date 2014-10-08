JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Date/Time: Sunday, July 22 at 2:00pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN | PRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY: “I enjoy heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” Allmendinger said. “It’s a place where we have to get our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 to turn, but it’s really easy to get loose with the track being so flat. If they put the VHT down, it’ll change the track a little bit and give us an extra lane to try and pass in the corners. Like every racetrack that we go to, it’s a track position race, especially being a short track. You have to have good pit strategy and get up front, then make sure to stay there. We’ve been pretty good at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the past and I’m looking forward to the race on Sunday. The temperatures can really fluctuate in the summer up there as well. You can go there and have it be 100 degrees. I’ve had some of my hottest races in the race car there. Brake heat is always tough there as well because you’re on the brakes so much. The fan base is always great when we head to New Hampshire, and it’s a really fun race overall where I think we’re going to see a packed house.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY: “We’re traveling up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for our only New Hampshire race this season, but we’re looking forward to returning in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1,” Buescher said. “I’m really excited to get back to short track racing. It’s a really flat racetrack, but you get a little bit of progressive banking as you’re going up the hill on the backstretch. The banking is noticeable from the bottom of the second groove, and then from there it tapers off. The VHT will change the grooves a bit in the racetrack as well in terms of creating new grooves for us to run. I’m sure it’s something that will be able to add some lap time and create some passing opportunities. We then have to try to keep up with it as it wears off during the race. It is a unique racetrack and is very flat compared to the other short tracks that we go to. I like racetracks that provide a different challenge, and this will definitely shake things up from the past couple of weeks where we’ve been running at big tracks.”

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 354

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 97

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

