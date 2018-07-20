Stenhouse Jr – Loudon Advance – Fastenal

​Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @Roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 22.5 and average finishing position of 19.9.

In his 10 starts, Stenhouse has scored two top-10 finishes.

Last Time at New Hampshire

After suffering right side damage to his No. 17 Ford due to a loose handling machine, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame adversity to earn a 15th-place finish.

New Hampshire Native

Our Interior Mechanic, Chris Church, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, grew up in Haverhill, MA, which is a little over an hour from NHMS.

In the Points

With seven races remaining until the Playoffs, Stenhouse sits nine points out of the final transfer position.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at New Hampshire:

“We always look forward to racing at Fenway Sports Group’s home track. New Hampshire is a fast one-mile track with multiple grooves. Loudon has been a decent track for us in the past even though we struggled a tad last year. Track position is key, so qualifying on Friday will be really important. Right now with the points being so close, we just need to make sure we don’t have any mistakes this weekend.”

​

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **