Stenhouse Jr – Loudon Advance – Fastenal
by Official Release On Tue, Jul. 17, 2018
Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion
Crew Chief: Brian Pattie
Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr @FastenalRacing and @Roushfenway
ADVANCE NOTES
Stenhouse Jr. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Stenhouse Jr. has ten Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with an average starting position of 22.5 and average finishing position of 19.9.
In his 10 starts, Stenhouse has scored two top-10 finishes.
Last Time at New Hampshire
After suffering right side damage to his No. 17 Ford due to a loose handling machine, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame adversity to earn a 15th-place finish.
New Hampshire Native
Our Interior Mechanic, Chris Church, a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, grew up in Haverhill, MA, which is a little over an hour from NHMS.
In the Points
With seven races remaining until the Playoffs, Stenhouse sits nine points out of the final transfer position.
On the Car
Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.
Stenhouse Jr. on racing at New Hampshire:
“We always look forward to racing at Fenway Sports Group’s home track. New Hampshire is a fast one-mile track with multiple grooves. Loudon has been a decent track for us in the past even though we struggled a tad last year. Track position is key, so qualifying on Friday will be really important. Right now with the points being so close, we just need to make sure we don’t have any mistakes this weekend.”