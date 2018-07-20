Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Preview

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· THORNE BY OUR SIDE: LFR is proud to welcome Thorne as the newest partner of Leavine Family Racing (LFR) for their fourth primary sponsorship race aboard the No. 95 Chevy this season. Through the partnership, Thorne will provide the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 28 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at New Hampshire, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 11.6 and an average finish of 17.8. He’s completed 7,909 of 8,381 (94.4 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 305 laps. Kahne has earned one win (July 2012), three top-five’s, and 10 top-10 finishes at the “Magic Mile” track.

· RACE INFO: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 22nd. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at New Hampshire:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

07/25/04 Siemens 300 6 8 300/300 Running

09/19/04 Sylvania 300 12 4 300/300 Running

07/17/05 New England 300 2 6 300/300 Running

09/18/05 Sylvania 300 21 38 164/300 Crash

07/16/06 Lenox Tools 300 11 8 308/308 Running

09/17/06 Sylvania 300 33 16 300/300 Running

07/01/07 Lenox Tools 300 28 25 300/300 Running

09/16/07 Sylvania 300 25 20 299/300 Running

06/29/08 Lenox Tools 301 14 30 282/284 Running

09/14/08 Sylvania 300 13 11 300/300 Running

06/28/09 Lenox Tools 301 13 10 273/273 Running

09/20/09 Sylvania 300 11 38 66/300 Engine

06/27/10 Lenox Tools 301 2 36 236/301 Engine

09/19/10 Sylvania 300 21 14 300/300 Running

07/17/11 Lenox Tools 301 10 6 301/301 Running

09/25/11 Sylvania 300 2 15 300/300 Running

07/15/12 Lenox Tools 301 2 1 301/301 Running

09/23/12 Sylvania 300 6 5 300/300 Running

07/14/13 Camping World 301 8 11 302/302 Running

09/22/13 Sylvania 300 2 37 278/300 Running

07/13/14 Camping World 301 10 11 305/305 Running

09/21/14 Sylvania 300 17 23 303/303 Running

07/19/15 5-Hour Energy 301 9 19 301/301 Running

09/27/15 Sylvania 300 12 9 300/300 Running

07/17/16 New Hampshire 301 11 25 301/301 Running

09/25/16 Bad Boy Off Road 300 9 9 300/300 Running

07/16/17 Overton’s 301 5 28 300/301 Running

09/24/17 ISM Connect 300 9 35 289/300 Running

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at New Hampshire:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 28 1 3 10 0

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

19 0 1 1 0 30 25.8 22.9

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

523 18 93 176 27 4,678 14.4 17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “I really feel like being able to turn well is the biggest key to having a good race at New Hampshire. It’s a flat track so it’s really hard to get your car to turn the center of the corner at both ends and to be able to do that throughout the entire race. The track usually changes a good bit throughout the race as well so it usually gets tighter and harder to turn. If you have the turn built into your car, then usually you can be pretty good all race long there. Restarts are always important at every track we visit because that’s always a place that you can gain the most or lose the most in the shortest amount of time. Everything at New Hampshire really goes back to your car turning well though I feel. If your car is turning really well, then that’s how you’re able to gain positions since track space is a bit limited. As for the VHT that they put down last year, I think that it certainly helped some people and it hurt others. I remember that for myself, I wasn’t able to run very well in those “grip spots” that were created from the VHT. The longer the race went on, and as the VHT wore off, the better we got I felt, but it’s tough to say how that will effect things this weekend.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “Loudon is really unlike anywhere else we go on the circuit. It gets compared to being a bigger Martinsville, but that isn’t even a close similarity. There are multiple lines, multiple banking angles – and with the introduction to VHT grip compound last year – it makes it tough to set-up for. Plus, the VHT is always changing, so you really have to be cognizant of that and tune for it as much as anything else. Turn 3 entry is usually one of the tougher parts of the track. There are some pretty big bumps into the corner, which can really upset the balance and make it tough to get the car settled back down and turning well again. While the tire wear is usually fairly heavy, keeping a car turning and getting off the corner straight is usually the key to a good, fast car at Loudon. New Hampshire is a beautiful area and I always look forward to going up that way, plus our engineer (Ben Lynch) is from that area, so it’ll be a home race for him which is a little extra motivation for us all.”

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **