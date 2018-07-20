Max McLaughlin – Eldora Dirt Derby Race Advance

Eldora Dirt Derby | Eldora Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Max McLaughlin

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @MaxMcLaughlin_

McLaughlin on Racing at Eldora: “I can’t wait to get in the truck and get on track this week at Eldora Speedway,” said McLaughlin. “We had a really productive test at Wytheville earlier this month, and I’ve been itching to get back in the truck since then. I’ve spent a lot of time in the shop working on this truck. I can’t thank Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports enough for allowing me this opportunity. I’m really looking forward to making the most of it.”

McLaughlin at Eldora: Max McLaughlin will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this Wednesday at Eldora Speedway.

About McLaughlin: McLaughlin heads to Eldora with momentum on his side. Since July 7, McLaughlin has captured two Big Block Modified wins, one at Land of Legends Speedway and the other at Brewerton Speedway.

In 2017, McLaughlin finished ninth in the Super DirtCar Series points and won the 2017 Most Popular Driver award. McLaughlin set five fast times and broke four track records in his sophomore season on tour. He also picked up wins at both Fulton and Brewerton Speedways as well as a Triple 30 Feature at Super Dirt Week.

Max is the son of Mike “Magic Shoes” McLaughlin, who was not only a fan favorite in NASCAR, but a talented racer in his own right. “Magic Shoes” won the 1988 NASCAR Modified National title and was elected into the DIRT Hall of Fame in 2013 for his skills as a dirt racer growing up in upstate New York.

In addition to his partial Truck Series schedule this year, McLaughlin continues to run fulltime in Big Block Modifieds for HBR team owner Al Heinke.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **