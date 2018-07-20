Austin Wayne Self – Eldora Dirt Derby Race Advance

Eldora Dirt Derby | Eldora Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Eldora: “I’m so ready for Eldora,” said Self. “It’s an important race, but it’s also one of the races we’ll have the most fun at too. It’s such a blast to be on the edge out of control while doing everything you can to get to the front.

“My debut at Eldora went better than I expected, and I hope I can utilize what I learn on Tuesday and Wednesday and bring home a good finish for our Niece Motorsports team.”

Self at Eldora: Self will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Eldora Speedway this Wednesday. In 2016, Self finished ninth in his Eldora debut.

Recapping Kentucky: Self and the No. 22 team earned a 14th-place finish at Kentucky Speedway.

“I’m happy with our speed at the end of the night with our No. 22 GO TEXAN / AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet after struggling in the first stage with our truck being loose on entry. Overall though, we came through with another solid effort.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **