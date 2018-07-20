CHEVY MENCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FOXWOODS RESORT AND CASINO 301

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE

JULY 22, 2018

BOWTIE BULLETS

LEADER OF THE PACK:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers with 19 wins at the 1.0-mile, flat, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).

CHEVY HISTORY RUNS DEEP IN THE GRANITE STATE:

NASCAR Cup Series career-long Chevrolet driver, Jeff Gordon garnered Chevrolet the brands first win at NHMS in 1995. Since then, Chevrolet has powered 12 different drivers and four different nameplates to victory in the Granite State.

ROCKET MAN:

Chevrolet’s Ryan Newman, holds the record for most pole starts at NHMS. The driver nicknamed the ‘rocket man’ has led the field to the green flag seven times at the 1.0-mile venue.

TUNE-IN:

The Foxwoods Resort and Casino 301 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22 at 2:00 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

· Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

· Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 698 poles in MENCS competition

· Chevrolet drivers have won 19 of 46 races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1, has collected three trophies from New Hampshire Motor Speedway (’03 – TWICE &’10)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro ZL1, has three victories at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (’02, ’05 & ’11)

Kasey Kahne, No. 95 Thorne Wellness Camaro ZL1, has visited Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway once (’12)

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway 18 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 99 top-five and 187 top-10 finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A Chevrolet has led 6,014 laps (45.0% of possible 13,360 laps) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – 8TH IN STANDINGS

“I hope we can keep up our recent solid races at Loudon. Last season we had really good races there, with two runner-up finishes, and ran towards the front most of both races. We’ve been bringing fast Chevy’s to the track and are definitely close to scoring a win. I’m also looking forward to getting to Loudon and having a chance to see all the racing there this weekend. It’s always cool to get to see the modified guys race.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 12TH IN STANDINGS

“For me, Loudon is probably the toughest track or maybe one of three that I would call our toughest tracks to compete on. If you are up front and you have track position and clean air on your side things can go well. But, man, you get from the second row back, fourth on back it is just a crazy race. To run your line to create a fast lap time makes you very vulnerable on corner entry and people can take advantage of you there. So, when you are in traffic you’ve got to protect which means you can’t get away from anyone and then you are just kind of in the eye of the storm the whole time. I have always used the term scrappy. It’s just a very scrappy race track.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 14TH IN STANDINGS

“Loudon is Loudon for sure. It’s been an interesting track it really doesn’t compare to anywhere else we go to. Very difficult, very track position sensitive. You don’t move forward in a hurry there, so it can be one of the most frustrating races I think that we go to. Very important to try and keep your cool there and be patient with things.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – 15TH IN STANDINGS

“New Hampshire is just a really tricky place. It’s really awkward, very unique compared to anywhere else we go. It’s just kind of hard to get a hold of. I struggled there for a couple of years and feel like the last couple of times I’ve been there I’ve been pretty decent, but it’s the first place I drove the No. 88 car, so I’m excited to get back there.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – 18TH IN STANDINGS

“I think staying disciplined at New Hampshire and not worrying about the practices. It’s hard to not adjust your car to get faster, but the track always is changing as the rubber is laying down and it gets tighter and tighter and you start off so free there. Trying to keep up with adjustments is a big part of that and being smart about the adjustments you make knowing that it’s going to be different when you go to racing.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1 – 19TH IN STANDINGS

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“I think this is one of the most challenging tracks that we race on. There isn’t really any banking in the corners and being so flat in makes it tough to get a good run and make a pass if you’re racing side-by-side. Qualifying will be important in order to get a good starting position and hopefully maintain track position. That is critical along with trying to gain a few spots on restarts. We have had some good qualifying efforts the last few races, but we need to improve on our finishing position and being around at the end for a strong result.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“I enjoy going to New Hampshire. It’s been one of my favorite tracks in the past – it’s just fun for me. I just enjoy the way the corners are – it’s very similar to my background in late model and legend car racing. I’ll try to use what I’ve learned there in the past to make the most of this weekend. It’s a good track for me, so we’re hoping for a good weekend. The handling and what you look for in the car is very critical there, so you have to be really adamant about what your car needs to do. That’s the case every week, but it’s really big at New Hampshire.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“I enjoy heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s a place where we have to get our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 to turn, but it’s really easy to get loose with the track being so flat. If they put the VHT down, it’ll change the track a little bit and give us an extra lane to try and pass in the corners. Like every racetrack that we go to, it’s a track position race, especially being a short track. You have to have good pit strategy and get up front, then make sure to stay there. We’ve been pretty good at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the past and I’m looking forward to the race on Sunday. The temperatures can really fluctuate in the summer up there as well. You can go there and have it be 100 degrees. I’ve had some of my hottest races in the race car there. Brake heat is always tough there as well because you’re on the brakes so much. The fan base is always great when we head to New Hampshire, and it’s a really fun race overall where I think we’re going to see a packed house.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“We’re traveling up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for our only New Hampshire race this season, but we’re looking forward to returning in our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1. I’m really excited to get back to short track racing. It’s a really flat racetrack, but you get a little bit of progressive banking as you’re going up the hill on the backstretch. The banking is noticeable from the bottom of the second groove, and then from there it tapers off. The VHT will change the grooves a bit in the racetrack as well in terms of creating new grooves for us to run. I’m sure it’s something that will be able to add some lap time and create some passing opportunities. We then have to try to keep up with it as it wears off during the race. It is a unique racetrack and is very flat compared to the other short tracks that we go to. I like racetracks that provide a different challenge, and this will definitely shake things up from the past couple of weeks where we’ve been running at big tracks.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, JR., NO. 43 MEDALLION BANK/PETTY’S GARAGE CAMARO ZL1 – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“I’ve had some good results in the XFINITY Series and in the Trucks at New Hampshire, so it will be good to come and race a Cup car there. I think it will be good to get our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on this flat track. New Hampshire is really different than other tracks. We’re trying a lot of different things, so hopefully this change in track configuration will be good for us. Everything we’re doing to get better, it isn’t for a lack of effort. Our team is working hard and now we just want to see some better results.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 THORNE WELLNESS CAMARO ZL1 – 27TH IN STANDINGS

“I really feel like being able to turn well is the biggest key to having a good race at New Hampshire. It’s a flat track so it’s really hard to get your car to turn the center of the corner at both ends and to be able to do that throughout the entire race. The track usually changes a good bit throughout the race as well so it usually gets tighter and harder to turn. If you have the turn built into your car, then usually you can be pretty good all race long there. Restarts are always important at every track we visit because that’s always a place that you can gain the most or lose the most in the shortest amount of time. Everything at New Hampshire really goes back to your car turning well though I feel. If your car is turning really well, then that’s how you’re able to gain positions since track space is a bit limited. As for the VHT that they put down last year, I think that it certainly helped some people and it hurt others. I remember that for myself, I wasn’t able to run very well in those “grip spots” that were created from the VHT. The longer the race went on, and as the VHT wore off, the better we got I felt, but it’s tough to say how that will effect things this weekend.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 – 29TH IN STANDINGS

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships

Total (1949 – 2015): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-2015)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships

Total (1949 – 2016): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005 – ’11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 – (in 2007)

2018 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 4

Laps Led: 632

Top-five finishes: 20

Top-10 finishes: 52

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR SPRINT CUP CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 776 (1949 – to date)

Poles Won to Date: 698

Laps Led to Date: 231,433

Top-Five Finishes to Date: 3,952

Top-10 Finishes to Date: 8,120

Total NASCAR Cup wins by Corporation, 1949 – To-Date

GM: 1,111

Chevrolet: 776

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 766

Ford: 666

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 120

