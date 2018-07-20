Menard, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Looking To Score Points At New Hampshire

​Paul Menard and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway hoping to continue moving closer to a spot in the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs.

Last weekend at Kentucky Speedway, Menard finished 11th in the Quaker State 400 and earned seven Stage points on the same night two of the drivers he’s battling for a playoff berth had disappointing runs. The net result was that Menard, while remaining 17th in the points standings and 18th in the playoff standings, went from being 55 points away from a playoff spot to 23 away. There are seven races, including Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, left in the 26-race regular season.

Eddie Wood said the relatively short New Hampshire race, combined with the factors involving the race being broken up into three Stages, means race strategy will be especially important on Sunday.

“There will be a lot of strategizing going on,” Wood said. “When you pit during the first stage dictates what you do in the second stage.

“There will be a lot of running through scenarios as we prepare for this race, and during the race we’ll be keeping an eye on what the teams we’re battling for a playoff berth do as far as strategy.”

Wood also said that given the relative shortness of the race and the difficulty of passing on the nearly-flat one-mile New Hampshire oval, a lot of emphasis will be placed on qualifying.

“It’s so hard to pass, so it’s really helpful to start up front, and qualifying up front also gives you a chance to choose one of the better pit stalls,” he said.

This will be the first season since 1996 that New Hampshire has hosted just one Cup Series race, and Wood is hoping the NASCAR fans in New England get to see a great show this weekend.

“I’m hoping for good weather, a great crowd and even better race,” Wood said.

Qualifying for the Foxwoods 301 is set for Friday at 4:45 p.m., and the race is scheduled to start just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage for both events on NBCSN.

###

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Fusion driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.

​

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **