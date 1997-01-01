Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – New Hampshire

Roush Fenway Racing Shipping Off to ‘New Hampshah’

Roush Fenway Racing heads to New England and Red Sox territory as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and Xfinity Series (NXS) get set for action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The trip to Loudon marks the lone one in 2018 after NASCAR’s top touring series has raced twice per year at the 1.058-mile oval dating back to 1997. A Jack Roush Ford has visited victory lane on nine occasions across the three major touring series.

MENCS

Sunday, July 22, 2018 | 2 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Matt Kenseth, No. 6 Constantine Sealing Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

XFINITY

Saturday, July 21, 2018 | 4 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Austin Cindric, No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang

Patriot’s Day

This weekend’s MENCS and NXS events at New Hampshire are in the home territory of Roush Fenway Racing’s co-owners the Fenway Sports Group. Fenway Sports Group is based out of Boston, Massachusetts and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the MENCS and once each in Xfinity and the NCWTS. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFR’s first MENCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the NCWTS while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row

Roush Fenway won at least one MENCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wickahd Good Domination

Former Roush Fenway driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. Roush Fenway has led over 100 laps in MENCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, Roush Fenway has led 1,546 laps at New Hampshire in the MENCS.

Xfinity in ‘The Granite State’

Roush Fenway has started 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire, earning one win, nine top-fives and 19 top-10s. Roush Fenway’s lone victory came with former driver Edwards in the July 2006 event after starting ninth and leading 58 laps en route to the win.

Point Standings Entering New Hampshire

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits nine points outside the final transfer spot in the playoffs, trailing Alex Bowman. The No. 88, No. 17 and No. 21 are separated by 23 points with five races remaining until the 2018 playoffs begin.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 30th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in at 11th in the Xfinity series standings with six races remaining until the playoffs begin.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 24th in owner points.

Roush Fenway New Hampshire Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck

By the Numbers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

182 7 34 60 2 52251 1546 20.5 16.5 55281.6

43 1 9 19 0 8167 246 14.9 13.0 8640.7

28 1 10 18 0 5550 227 12.1 10.0 5871.9

253 9 53 97 2 65968 2019 15.8 13.2 69794.2

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **