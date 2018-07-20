Austin Cindric – New Hampshire Advance

Team: No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric at New Hampshire

Roush Fenway rookie driver Austin Cindric will make his second start at New Hampshire Saturday to mark his debut at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Cindric’s first start at Loudon was in 2017 competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he finished as a top-ten contender with an eighth-place finish.

Cindric on New Hampshire

“I have only been to Loudon once before and really enjoyed it. I’ve always liked short tracks and this weekend is a good opportunity for us to get back on the good side of things in the No. 60 car. Daytona and Kentucky were rough for our team, but we are looking to bounce back and get on the momentum train. We are looking to have a smooth weekend and challenge for a top 10, maybe even a top five.”

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

New Hampshire will be the seventh of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

Date EVENT 60 17-Feb Daytona Cindric 3-Mar Las Vegas Cindric 10-Mar Phoenix Cindric 17-Mar Fontana Cindric 9-Jun Michigan Cindric 6-Jul Daytona Cindric 21-Jul New Hampshire Cindric 4-Aug Watkins Glen Cindric 1-Sep Darlington Cindric

