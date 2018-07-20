Austin Cindric – New Hampshire Advance
by Official Release On Wed, Jul. 18, 2018
Team: No. 60 Pirtek Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Mike Kelley
Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway
ADVANCE NOTES
Cindric at New Hampshire
Roush Fenway rookie driver Austin Cindric will make his second start at New Hampshire Saturday to mark his debut at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Cindric’s first start at Loudon was in 2017 competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where he finished as a top-ten contender with an eighth-place finish.
Cindric on New Hampshire
“I have only been to Loudon once before and really enjoyed it. I’ve always liked short tracks and this weekend is a good opportunity for us to get back on the good side of things in the No. 60 car. Daytona and Kentucky were rough for our team, but we are looking to bounce back and get on the momentum train. We are looking to have a smooth weekend and challenge for a top 10, maybe even a top five.”
Cindric in the No. 60 Ford
New Hampshire will be the seventh of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60
|Date
|EVENT
|60
|17-Feb
|Daytona
|Cindric
|3-Mar
|Las Vegas
|Cindric
|10-Mar
|Phoenix
|Cindric
|17-Mar
|Fontana
|Cindric
|9-Jun
|Michigan
|Cindric
|6-Jul
|Daytona
|Cindric
|21-Jul
|New Hampshire
|Cindric
|4-Aug
|Watkins Glen
|Cindric
|1-Sep
|Darlington
|Cindric