Ryan Reed – Loudon Advance

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Loudon

Ryan Reed has competed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In those four starts Reed has never finished lower than 14th.

Reed has an average finish of 13.0 at New Hampshire, making it his third best finishing track.

Reed’s best finish at Loudon came in his first start in 2014, where he finished 11th after starting 13th.

Loudon 2017

Ryan Reed drove his way to a 14th-place finish Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford. Reed started the race 19th and worked his way up to 14th by lap 30 when the field was red flagged for rain. Once racing resumed Reed maintained his track position over long green flag runs, while dealing with a tight handling condition all the way to the checkered flag.

Reed on Loudon

“I really enjoy going up there, the fans are great and the race track is so much fun. It can be really hard to pass, but it is also racy there. There’s a lot of rubber, then the VHC or PJ1 and the track compound they’re putting down are some variables to keep in mind. We, as a race team, have worked on our stuff a lot from a year ago to try and get better on the short-track, flat-track approach.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

