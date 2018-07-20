Martin Truex Jr. Takes Checkered Flag at ESPYS

Tweet Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on July 14, 2018. Photo by Adam Lovelace for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Wins Best Driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 19, 2018) – 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. added another trophy to his collection at last night’s 26th annual ESPY Awards, winning Best Driver in the preeminent event celebrating the greatest achievements and performances in sports.

No stranger to Victory Lane – or to a nomination in this category – Truex received the most votes in the category consisting of IndyCar’s Josef Newgarden, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and the NHRA’s Brittany Force. Former NASCAR competitor Danica Patrick was also on hand as host of the live broadcast.

Most recently, NASCAR drivers scored back-to-back wins in the Best Driver category with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Past honorees also include Tony Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt. Jr.

Truex has proven to be a formidable opponent and championship contender again this season, emerging victorious as recently as last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. With four wins and 13 top-five finishes in the first half alone, he’s already locked to make his fourth consecutive appearance in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Truex overcame incredible odds last year to win the coveted title, including the untimely passing of a crew member, his long-time girlfriend Sherry Pollex’s ongoing battle with cancer, and team owner Barney Visser’s heart attack that sidelined him for the end of the season. Despite these challenges off the track, he posted a career-best performance of eight victories and beat three former champions in Miami to capture his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Tune-in to NBCSN this Sunday, July 22 at 2 p.m. ET to watch Truex and NASCAR’s best at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, or listen live on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

