CHEVY MENCS AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Post Qualifying Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

FOXWOODS RESORT AND CASINO 301

NEW HAMPSHIRE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 20, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1

10TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

11TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

16TH AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICK LIST CAMARO ZL1

17TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Kurt Busch (Ford)

2nd Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota

5TH Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The Foxwoods Resort and Casino 301 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 22 at 2:00 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

VERY NICE QUALIFYING EFFORT FOR YOU HERE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE:

“Yeah, it’s really good for me here. I struggle here quite a bit. A little off of where we were, I thought, in practice as far as handling went, but to come here and qualify a solid top 10 means the car is probably a whole lot better than that, which is a good thing for me come Sunday.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 10th

TOP 10 QUALIFYING SPOT HERE FOR YOU AT NEW HAMPSHIRE WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE SESSION AND OUTLOOK FOR THE REST OF THE WEEKEND?

“Yeah, 10th best, it’s been kind of the status quo I feel like lately. Just trying to get a little better. The consistency has certainly been better, I feel like. But, not consistently where we want to be.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 11th

ANOTHER FINAL ROUND APPEARANCE FOR YOU AND YOUR TEAM HERE AT NEW HAMPSHIRE WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE QUALIFYING EFFORT?

“The first round I think we were third and we just kind of slowly lost a little bit of what we had going. I think overall, it’s good to make the final round. It’s good for us to know what to do through all three rounds. We didn’t get to make a lot of qualifying runs in practice, so I think we were kind of going at it blind but did a good job with the adjustments and overall this is a good track for me. I really like coming here and I feel like I know what the car needs to do and we know what to work on for tomorrow.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 17th

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE RACE CAR?

“Well, I feel like I did my job. We qualified 17th last year at this race. Our cars are 17th and 18th, (Ryan) Newman ran an 81, I ran a 79, his second lap he ran a 9.04, I ran a 9.03, so it’s just what our cars got in it right now. We’ve got to work on our cars to get more speed and it’s a section of speed we’ve got to make a jump on as a group to be able to compete with these guys. It’s frustrating when you put a lot of work into it and you drive hard and that’s all you’ve got. But, we ran to the potential of the car, so I’m happy about that.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 21st

WHAT WERE YOU MISSING TO GET TO THE NEXT ROUND?

“I don’t know what happened there we were way different than practice. Something was way different than practice, I couldn’t get into turn three I was on the splitter.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 25th

YOU WERE VERY CLOSE TO ADVANCING TO THE NEXT ROUND

“It’s a nice improvement for our team and our GEICO Camaro. We’re getting a little bit better in Qualifying. I felt like I could have been a little bit better yet, but my brakes kind of went to the floor there in Qualifying, which isn’t a very good feeling. But we’re working really hard as a team and we’ve got to get back to where we were last year at the beginning of the year. We had good speed in competing with some of these guys. I feel pretty good about where we’re going with our team and this is a good step in the right direction.”

