RCR Post Race Report – New Hampshire 200

Matt Tifft Powers to Fifth-Place Finish in National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet at New Hampshire

“All season long we have known that we have speed in our Camaro SS, but we have needed to put everything together from practice to qualifying to the race. I feel like we have done that at times this year but then just weren’t able to capitalize on that in the end. We did that this weekend with our National Brain Tumor Society Chevrolet, though. We had great practice sessions on Friday. We missed qualifying a bit with the tightening of the race track in the heat, but we knew that had a good car to work with. Then we were able to capitalize with a great race. We had to make some adjustments in the first two stages, but we got to where we needed to be in Stage 3. We were one of the fastest race cars on the race track by then. I was a bit too tight there at the end to gain anymore spots, but I’m proud of our fifth-place finish today. New Hampshire hasn’t always been very nice to me, but this team worked hard all weekend to bring home a strong finish.”

Austin Dillon and the Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Team Earn Top-10 Finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

“We worked hard today. The Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Camaro did not take off well to start the race. The car was so loose it was bouncing the nose hard. We made adjustments throughout the race to improve on the handling, but never did get the car completely dialed in. Good job by all of the guys fighting hard all weekend. I’ll be back in the car soon and ready to battle for another win.”

Late-Race Caution Hurts Strategy Call for Daniel Hemric and South Point Hotel & Casino Team in New Hampshire

“This 11th-place finish does not reflect where the South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet ran all day. We struggled taking off on the start of a run, but it really came in nice as the run went on and we were a top-five car for much of the day. Danny Stockman made a good call to take two tires on the last green flag stop of the day and we had a shot at taking the lead and racing for the win. Unfortunately, those cautions that came out after that final stop hurt us. We got shuffled back on the restarts and ended up 11th. We’ll move on from this one and I look forward to getting back to Iowa next week and contending for the win there.”

