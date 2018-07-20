Truex Jr’s. Pocono Racing Notes

DENVER, Colo. (July 24, 2018) – The following are fast facts and notes about Martin Truex Jr.’s return trip to Pocono Raceway for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Truex will drive the blue No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry in the 160-lap, 400-mile race.

First of 17

Pocono Raceway was the site of Truex’s first of 17 victories as a Furniture Row Racing driver, winning the June 2015 race. Prior to joining the Denver, Colo.-based team and crew chief Cole Pearn he had two career victories since becoming a full time Cup driver in 2006.

Looking for another sweep

By winning the Pocono race in June, Truex is in position to pocket his second career sweep at a track. His first sweep was last year, winning both races at Kansas Speedway.

Potential career highlight

A victory on Sunday would give Truex his third career win at Pocono Raceway’s triangular track, which would be his first time to win three Cup races at the same venue. Of his 19 career wins, he has two victories at Charlotte, Chicago, Dover, Kansas, Kentucky, Pocono and Sonoma.

On a roll

Truex has claimed nine top-five finishes in the last 10 races. He has top fives in the last five races with an average finish of 2.4 during this stretch.

No 3rd-place finishes

After the first 20 races of 2018, Truex has 14 top-five finishes. The 14 top fives include four wins, three 2nds, five 4ths and two 5ths. He does not have any third-place finishes this season. He also has not had a finishing position from 6th to 10th.

Go Blue

When Martin Truex Jr. drives the blue No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota as he will in Pocono this weekend there’s a good chance based on history that he will visit Victory Lane. He has scored four victories in the 12 races that Auto-Owners Insurance has been the primary sponsor on the No. 78. The Lansing, Mich.-based company started its sponsorship with Furniture Row Racing in 2016. Truex’s most recent win in the blue car was two weeks ago at Kentucky Speedway.

Truex quote about the label as being one of the Big 3

“That’s such a hard question to answer. I think I haven’t really thought about it much. A lot of people talk about it and especially here lately. It’s been a big topic of conversation, but for me I’m just honestly living in the moment, trying to enjoy myself, but also staying focused and not taking it for granted. It’s really hard to continue what we’ve done and I realize how much work it takes and how many people I owe it to, so, you know, for me just trying to stay focused, kind of block all that out and keep getting the job done is what’s most important. Certainly it’s been really great the last couple years. I talk about it a lot, it’s been amazing and I don’t want it to stop any time soon. So got to continue to work hard to stay on top and, you know, got a great team obviously and that’s what it takes at this level. You’ve got to have every piece of the puzzle and everybody’s got to be working hard and working together.”

Driver points – overall, playoffs / season record

Truex ranks third in both driver and playoff bonus points. With six races remaining before the start of the 10-race playoffs, Truex has garnered 26 bonus points – 20 for his four wins and six for winning six stages. The bonus points carry throughout the playoffs. Truex’s 2018 record includes: 20 starts, four wins, 14 top fives, 14 top 10s, four poles and 647 laps led. His average start is 10.1 and average finish is 9.2.

Pocono record

Truex’s last three finishes at Pocono were: sixth, third and first. His career Cup record at Pocono includes 25 starts, two wins, five top 10s, 10 top 10s, one pole and 197 laps led. His average start is 15.2 and average finish is 14.9.

No. 78 Over-the-Wall Crew, 2018

Front-tire changer

Josh Leslie, Mount Clemens, Mich.

Front-tire carrier

Josh Shipplett, Winder, Ga.

Rear-tire changer

Lee Cunningham, Lake River, IL

Jack Man

Eric Groen, Sioux Center, Iowa

Gasman

Brian Dheel, Norton, Ohio

Pit Crew Support

Adam Mosher, Fort Mill, S.C.

No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Road Crew, 2018

President

Joe Garone, Denver, Colo.

Crew Chief

Cole Pearn, London, Ontario, Canada

Car Chief

Blake Harris, Maypearl, Texas

Ass’t Car Chief

Gary Frost, Romeo, Mich.

Race Engineers

Jeff Curtis, Fairfax Station, Va.

Pete Craik, Melbourne, Australia

Technical Director

James Small, Melbourne, Australia

Engine Tuner

Gregg Huls, Beatrice, Neb.

Engine Builder

Toyota Racing Development (TRD)

Spotter

Clayton Hughes, Thomasville, N.C.

Shock Specialist

Nick Kerlin, Old Fort, Ohio

Tire Specialist

Tommy DiBlasi, Annapolis, Md.

Front-End Mechanic

Nino Venezia, Philadelphia

Rear-End Mechanic

Rob Fairweather, Westbrookville, N.Y.

IT Support

Eric Cragun, Pleasant View, Utah

Transportation

Chuck Lemay, DeKalb, IL, Barry Huston, Bloomingdale, Mich., Roy Miller, Elkridge, Md., Mike Clementson, Cambridge, Md., Jon Adkins, Hickory, N.C.

