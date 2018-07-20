Fan-Driven Events for Pocono Raceway’s Gander Outdoors 400 Race Weekend

Gander Outdoors 400 Weekend Fan Events and Information

LONG POND, Pa. (July 24, 2018) – The Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend, taking place at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ from July 27-29, is jam packed with fan-driven activities and thrilling on-track activity. The major races each day include the ModSpace 150 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards (ARCA) race on Friday, the Gander Outdoors 150 NASCAR Camping World Series (NCWTS) race on Saturday and the Gander Outdoors 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race on Sunday.

The weekend will also feature the second annual Pocono Raceway Fan Fest on Friday, the 11th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday. As a reminder, kids, ages 12 and under, are free to enter the gates on Friday and Saturday. Half-priced kids tickets are available, in select Grandstand sections on Sunday for children, ages 12 and under. Saturday adult tickets start at $25 on Saturday and $45 on Sunday. Camping tickets start at $150 and access for camping guests begins at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 26. Buy tickets by visiting www.poconoraceway.com/tickets.

Friday’s on-track activity will include ARCA practice and qualifying, NCWTS practices and the ARCA race. Saturday’s on-track schedule will include NCWTS qualifying, two MENCS practices, the NCWTS race and MENCS qualifying. The green flag for Sunday’s MENCS race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Fan can visit www.poconoraceway.com/schedule for a full list of additional fan-driven events. Several of these events and activities* include…

Pocono Raceway Fan Fest – Pocono Raceway will host their second annual Fan Fest at the Infield Block Party, inside the infield, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 27. Drivers participating include Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr and JJ Yeley. This year’s event is free for anyone who has a 2018 Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend ticket and kids, ages 12 and under, are free. For fans that do not have a ticket, the at-gate cost is $10, per car load. For more details, visit www.poconoraceway.com/fanfest.

Before arriving to Pocono Raceway, guests should visit www.poconoraceway.com/faninfo for an A-Z guide of information including what items are approved for entry into the track, guest policies and much more.

*Date, times and locations are subject to change without notice. For tickets, certain terms, conditions and fees may apply.

