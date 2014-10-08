JTG Daugherty Racing July Pocono Raceway Advance

Event: Gander Outdoors 400

Date/Time: Sunday, July 29 at 2:30pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT POCONO RACEWAY: “It’s always interesting because you never know what kind of weather you’re going to get at Pocono Raceway,” Allmendinger said. “The first race weekend this season in June, we had decent weather conditions. However, we have had some seasons where it’s gotten really hot at the first race and really slick on the first weekend, and you go back for the second race weekend and it can be cooler. Track conditions can change a lot there based on the weather and the weather conditions really dictate how the track feels. We had a pretty good Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 at the June race, so we can take some notes from that race weekend and try to build on that and hopefully be even better. It’s a very tricky track.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT POCONO RACEWAY: “Heading back to Pocono Raceway this weekend, we definitely want to build on our progress from the June race,” Buescher said. “The track has its challenges, but we had speed in our Scott Products Camaro ZL1 and brought home a top-20 finish. It’s a place that I enjoy. We got our first win there so it’s always a special track to me. This is our second race there this season, so we have some good notes that we can take and use for this race. The shifting aspect of the track is unique, but I like it and think it’s a fun racetrack. It does take a physical aspect on you and wear you out a little bit more than some racetracks, and it’s a fast racetrack. I think Turn 2 is my favorite turn, but the problem with that is Turn 2 is probably the hardest place to pass. There’s no long straightaway after it and it’s hard to go side-by-side into the turn, but it creates a challenge and we’re up for that.”

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 355

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 98

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

JTG Daugherty Racing Driver Appearances

Chris Buescher, Pocono Fan Fest

Where: Infield Block Party, Main Stage, Pocono Raceway

When: Friday, July 27 at 7:30pm

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **