Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Pocono Advance

Team: No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Pocono Raceway

Stenhouse has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Pocono Raceway with an average starting position of 21.9 and average finishing position of 22.7.

In his first career start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’, Stenhouse Jr. won the ARCA race in 2008.

Last time at Pocono

After staying out at the end of Stage 2 and taking the wave around to get back on the lead lap, the Olive Branch, Miss. native was forced to pit-road as he was running out of fuel resulting in a pass-thru penalty due to the pits being closed due to the restart.

Luckily, a much-needed caution was displayed 15 laps later allowing Stenhouse to take the wave around to get back on the lead lap.

When the caution flag waved on lap 146, the Roush Fenway Racing driver brought his Ford to pit-road for four tires and a splash of fuel. Newer tires prevailed allowing Stenhouse to gain eight positions in the final 10 laps to earn a 14th-place finish.

Hometown Native

Team Engineer Troy Raker is from State College, PA, home of Penn State.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Pocono:

“We struggled with the handling of our car earlier this year, but we felt we learned some things that should help us this weekend. This race usually has long green flag runs so pit strategy usually becomes a factor. The key for us these final six races before the Playoffs start is to make sure we make no mistakes. I think if we can do that then we should be able to make some gains in the points.”

