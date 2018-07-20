GMS Racing NXS Iowa Preview

Casey Roderick, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

Iowa Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 20th (2012)

Notes:

-Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 222; this chassis has been raced three times this season, twice by Spencer Gallagher at ISM Raceway (Start:12th/Finish:14th) and at Richmond Raceway (Start:17th/Finish:17th) then by Justin Haley in his NXS debut at Iowa Speedway (Start:13th/Finish:12th).

Quote:

“I’m really excited to have this oppertunity with GMS Racing. They are giving me, a short-track racer from Georgia, a chance to make a name for myself at a national level in solid equipment. Iowa (Speedway) is a really great track, it’s wide and you are able to run multiple lines which makes for exciting racing. I have one start at Iowa back in 2012 and finished 20th. Chad (Norris, crew chief) and this Xfinity team have put together a really fast piece for this weekend and I cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet Accesories Camaro.”

