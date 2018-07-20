Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 – Pocono 2 Preview

Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway

No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 29 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Pocono, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 11.8 and an average finish of 19.0. He’s completed 4,829 of 5,110 (94.5 percent) career laps, and has led for a total of 219 laps. Kahne has earned two poles, two wins (June 2008 and August 2013), five top-five and nine top-10 finishes at the 2.5-mile track located in Long Pond, PA.

· RACE INFO: The Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile) begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 29th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Pocono:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

06/13/04 Pocono 500 1 14 200/200 Running

08/01/04 Pennsylvania 500 20 3 200/200 Running

06/12/05 Pocono 500 15 27 199/201 Running

07/24/05 Pennsylvania 500 15 27 202/203 Running

06/11/06 Pocono 500 3 7 200/200 Running

07/23/06 Pennsylvania 500 3 31 199/200 Running

06/10/07 Pocono 500 8 22 106/106 Running

08/05/07 Pennsylvania 500 5 27 200/200 Running

06/08/08 Pocono 500 1 1 200/200 Running

08/03/08 Pennsylvania 500 7 7 200/200 Running

06/07/09 Pocono 500 14 15 200/200 Running

08/03/09 Pennsylvania 500 8 5 200/200 Running

06/06/10 Gillette Fusion ProGlide 500 8 27 203/204 Crash

08/01/10 Pennsylvania 500 16 19 200/200 Running

06/12/11 5-Hour Energy 500 17 12 200/200 Running

08/07/11 Good Sam RV 500 2 28 199/200 Running

06/10/12 Pocono 400 10 29 139/160 Crash

08/05/12 Pennsylvania 400 4 2 98/98 Running

06/09/13 Party in the Poconos 400 7 36 141/160 Running

08/04/13 GoBowling.com 400 18 1 160/160 Running

06/08/14 Pocono 400 27 42 142/160 Crash

08/03/14 GoBowling.com 400 12 10 160/160 Running

06/07/15 Axalta 400 12 13 160/160 Running

08/02/15 Windows 10 400 16 43 3/160 Crash

06/06/16 Axalta 400 11 6 160/160 Running

08/01/16 Pennsylvania 400 23 15 138/138 Running

06/11/17 Axalta 400 26 35 140/160 Crash

07/30/17 Overton’s 400 12 11 160/160 Running

06/03/18 Pocono 400 22 36 120/160 Transmission

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 29 2 5 9 2

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts

Wins

Top-5’s

Top-10’s

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

20

0

1

1

0

30

25.9

22.8

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts

Wins

Top-5’s

Top-10’s

Poles

Laps Led

Avg. Start

Avg. Finish

524

18

93

176

27

4,678

14.4

17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Pocono is a tough track because of the three different corners, but you have to get down to the straightaways quickly, because that’s really the only way to go fast there. Being able to get off of Turn 3 and Turn 1, you want to be able to get wide open as soon as possible so that you can carry that speed down the straightaways, because that is the key part of making fast laps at Pocono. The shifting at Pocono is another thing that we work on. Are you shifting in Turn 2 or are you not? Sometimes you can run in third or fourth through there, but you definitely want to shift into third in the other corners, just for our RPM’s, and to be able to accelerate off the corners. Pocono is a tough track, but it’s actually a lot of fun to race at because there’s a lot of things you can do as a driver to make yourself a little better, or even a little worse, depending on the balance of your car that day. With the four-wide restarts we see at Pocono, there’s a lot of space to go wide on a restart there getting into Turn 1, not everyone’s gear ratios are the same either, and not everyone is getting through the gears the same way, so that creates the differences in speed as we all are getting into Turn 1. If you don’t pass in that first lap or two following a restart, you have to wait until about 15 laps into the run when tires start giving up and you either get an advantage or a disadvantage at that point.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “Pocono can be tricky which I guess is why they call it the “Tricky Triangle.” It’s three separate corners, and each one demands something different out of your car. You rarely have a balance that hits all three of them correctly, so you have to figure out which is the most important corner, and then prioritize down from there. Usually getting a car to turn and power off of Turn 3 is the most important one because of the long straightaway down the frontstretch, so getting that one right is key. We’re taking the same car we ran in the June Pocono race, so we have a good notebook and can focus on the things we wanted to after last race. Shifting is always important at Pocono, because you end up shifting in at least one corner (if not two) every lap, so keeping it intact is important. We broke a transmission during the June race here, so I’m sure will focus on shift points and controlling what we can from inside the car. Strategy also usually plays a role, since a lap takes so long at Pocono, you can usually pit without falling a lap down. Getting off sequence can really turn a bad day into a good one if given the right circumstances.”

No. 95 Procore Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Procore Technologies:

Procore Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Construction Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore has more than 2.5 million users managing billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com

