A bumpy season for Crafton sees him looking for positivity

Tweet SPARTA, KY - JULY 12: Matt Crafton, driver of the #88 Great Lakes/Menards Ford, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2018 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

It has been a season that Matt Crafton will probably want to forget. On a positive note, time has not yet run out for him to turn it around.

If you look at the stats it has not been disastrous, but for Crafton, it has been. There is a decline in top-10 finishes for Crafton this year, and most importantly, he has not won a race thus far. With four races left until the Playoffs start, Crafton is holding the last spot and is 99 points to the good. He does have a wide margin when it comes to the points, but it’s still a letdown for Crafton.

The driver of the No. 88 Menards Ford F-150 is looking to secure his Playoff spot this weekend at Pocono Raceway. However, this is a track where Crafton has not performed well. He has never won at the track and his average finish is 10.4.

This season in the Camping World Truck Series, Crafton is averaging a 12th place finish which is a drop compared to past seasons. Last year, Crafton was averaging a 9.3 place finish with 16 top-10s.

Even though Crafton has not won a race this season and struggled at times, you can never count him out of the championship. On the plus side, the Truck Series will be headed to Michigan International Speedway next month. If there is one race where you can see him winning before the Playoffs, it will be Michigan. Crafton has three wins at Michigan in the series and won this very same race last year. A win at this track could shift the momentum for the team.

It is not time for the Crafton fans to panic just yet as there is still a good amount of racing left this season that can turn around his season. Time will tell if Crafton and his team will continue to struggle, or if it is just a phase in the experienced veterans’ Truck Series career.

