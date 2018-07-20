Justin Fontaine – Gander Outdoors 150 Race Advance

Gander Outdoors 150 | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Pocono: “I’m looking forward to Pocono,” said Fontaine. “This weekend will be my second time in a truck and I feel like I can take what I learned there last year and apply it towards, hopefully, a successful weekend for our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation team.

“This race is over pretty quick. Last year, I made a mistake in qualifying and got us behind the eight-ball.

“I learned a lot during the race though. You have to attack each corner differently. You have to get yourself off Turn 3 well so you can carry the speed down the front straightaway. You need good rotation through Turn 1 to take you through the Long Pond straightaway to the tunnel turn.

“It’s a very technical track for sure and I’m looking forward to getting back there. I know my Niece team is bringing me a really good truck.”

Fontaine at Pocono: Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway will mark Fontaine’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the ‘Tricky Triangle’. In his previous start, which came last season, Fontaine finished 15th.

In addition to his one NCWTS start at Pocono, Fontaine also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at the 2.5-mile track. Both starts came last season, where Fontaine earned 21st and 26th-place finishes, respectively.

Recapping Eldora: Fontaine and the No. 45 team earned a 30th-place starting position in the Eldora Dirt Derby, after participating in the Last Chance Qualifying race. The race did not go as planned, as an early spin and subsequent contact made it difficult for Fontaine to work through the field. The No. 45 team was credited with a 25th-place result.

“My Eldora debut was challenging but we made some strides between practice, qualifying and the race, so there’s a positive lining,” said Fontaine.

“I wish our finish was better but our team’s perseverance through adversity is something to be proud of. We’ll put Eldora behind us and head to Pocono this weekend, a race track I’m looking forward to.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

