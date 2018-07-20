Austin Wayne Self – Gander Outdoors 150 Race Advance

Gander Outdoors 150 | Pocono Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Self on Racing at Pocono: “Pocono is one of those places I just keep getting better with more laps,” said Self.

“It’s a fun place – but it’s a track where you have to be on your game every lap. You have some recovery time if you make a mistake, but it’s a track you can lose a lot of time.

“It’s almost like every lap is a qualifying lap. You have to hit your marks every lap.

“Sixty laps go by quick at Pocono, believe it or not. We have to play the strategy right. The stages will go by quick and depending on how the race is playing out – we might play our cards a little different to get some stage points – but more importantly, put ourselves in contention for a top-10 finish.

“As we get into this summer stretch, it sure would be great to put a top-10 on the board for our team and our partners.”

Self at Pocono: Self has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Pocono Raceway to his credit. His best finish of 16th came in 2017.

In addition to his two NCWTS starts at the track, Self also has four ARCA Racing Series starts at the ‘Tricky Triangle’. In those four starts, Self never started outside of the top-15. He also earned three top-15 finishes, with his best finish of seventh in 2015.

Recapping Eldora: Self and the No. 22 team utilized pit strategy and a strong truck to work their way into the top-five late in the Eldora Dirt Derby. Unfortunately, the strong run was foiled by late-race contact, which left the No. 22 team with an 18th-place finish.

“I’m proud of my Niece Motorsports team for bringing me a good truck to Eldora Speedway,” said Self.

“We were running top-five for a good part of the race and got spun there at the end and didn’t have a lot of time to recover. Still, I’m proud of what we accomplished with our performance and that’s momentum to take to Pocono with our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

