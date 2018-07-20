Chase Briscoe – Iowa Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Iowa

“I’ve had Iowa circled on the calendar for a long time. It’s hands down my favorite pavement track, and I love how many options it gives you as a driver. Hopefully we can have a good day and battle up front.”

Briscoe at Iowa

Briscoe has one prior start at Iowa in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2017, he qualified third, led a total of seven laps and finished seventh.

In 2016, Briscoe took the checkered flag in his only ARCA Series start at Iowa. Briscoe started fifth, led 63 laps and took home the win.

Winner Winner

Briscoe returned to the Truck Series last week at Eldora and showcased his dirt racing skills. Briscoe led 54 laps and took home the golden shovel.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Iowa is the sixth of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

