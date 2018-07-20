Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

U.S. Cellular 250 – Iowa Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 718 to Iowa Speedway this weekend. Boyd debuted this chassis last weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished in the 24th position.

News and notes: After recording his fifth Top 25 finish in the last six races, Boyd is ready to go back racing in the Hawkeye state of Iowa. The Xfinity Series raced at Iowa Speedway just five weeks ago, where Boyd recorded one of his best results of the year with a 22nd place finish. “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Iowa this weekend,” says Boyd. “We had one of our best runs of the year here a few weeks ago, so that definitely gives our team a lot of confidence going into the weekend. I think if we can put everything together we can have a top 20 finish.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing and Spencer Boyd Racing would like to welcome back associate sponsors Sportsman’s Choice & Record Rack Feed and Kickass Beef Jerky on board the #76 Chevrolet Camaro at Iowa Speedway. The team would also like to welcome new associate sponsor Airwirl. Airwirl is family owned company that is proudly engineered and serviced in the USA. Airwirl is cool reimagined with their portable AC cooling systems that you can take with you to stay cool.

TV/Radio: The U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, July 28th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

