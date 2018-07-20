Ryan Reed – Iowa Advance

​Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould



ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Iowa

Ryan Reed has competed at Iowa Speedway nine times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Reed has finished 21st or better in every start at Iowa. His best finish came in July 2017 where he started 14th and finished 10th.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Iowa, which came in July 2012. Reed finished in the ninth position after starting third.

Iowa 2018

Ryan Reed drove his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang through the field twice, cracking the top 10 before an unscheduled green flag stop derailed his forward momentum. Reed capitalized on pit strategy and raced his way into the “lucky dog” position with under 20 laps remaining. Despite being marred in the back of the field, Reed methodically worked his way through the pack to cross the finish line 17th.

Reed on Iowa

“I thought we were pretty good at Iowa a few weeks ago. We started in the rear and got up into the top 10 in the first run. We got really tight late in the race, the track tightened up and we didn’t stay on top of adjustments as well as we should have. I’ve got to do a better job of communicating that and we need to make better adjustments throughout the race. We had speed at points and we just need to maintain it. Traditionally at Iowa if I can get up top early I can make up a lot of spots, but seemed like in the last race we were a better car on the bottom. So we had some more versatility in our car, we just need to balance it out.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.