Full weekend schedule for Pocono and Iowa

Tweet Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Caramel Toyota, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, lead the field to the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 30, 2017 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will both be in action at Pocono Raceway this week and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be at Iowa Speedway. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

POCONO

Friday, July 27

Noon-12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice, No TV (Follow live)

2-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Kids Drive NASCAR

11:15 a.m.: Grant Enfinger, Justin Haley and Brett Moffitt

IOWA

Friday, July 27

5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

6:35-7:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

POCONO

Saturday, July 28

9-9:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

10 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gander Outdoors 150 (60 laps, 150 miles), FS1 (Follow live)

4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

8:15 a.m.: Jimmie Johnson

8:30 a.m.: Aric Almirola

10:30 a.m.: Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty

10:45 a.m.: Jeffrey Earnhardt

2:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

5 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

IOWA

Saturday, July 28

3:05 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

5:20 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 presented by The Rasmussen Group (250 laps, 218.75 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

POCONO

Sunday, July 29

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11:30 a.m.: Gander Outdoors

5:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

MORE: How to find NBCSN

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **