Buescher excited to be back at Pocono

Pocono Raceway is the track where Chris Buescher secured his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in 2016. The race was shortened because of rain placing him at the top spot and giving him the opportunity to win the race.

Buescher races for JTG Daugherty Racing, a team that does not usually run up front throughout the season. Many speculate that Pocono was a lucky win for Buescher, but it is still a track that he very much enjoys.

Pocono is one of NASCAR’s most unique venues due to only having three corners and many drivers do not share his opinion of the track. But, since Buescher landed his first win at Pocono, his confidence and positivity show when he goes to the venue.

“Heading back to Pocono Raceway this weekend, we definitely want to build on our progress from the June race,” Buescher said. “The track has its challenges, but we had speed in our Scott Products Camaro ZL1 and brought home a top-20 finish. It’s a place that I enjoy. We got our first win there so it’s always a special track to me.”

He and his team are looking for a better finish in this weekend’s race and could possibly be a dark horse to take the checkered flag. If they play the right strategy, the pieces could fall into place for them to be able to be up front at the end of the race.

Buescher’s season hasn’t been the best, only leading one lap all year and averaging a 21.1 finish. He is hoping to change that starting this weekend at Pocono. The team struggles with speed, but looking ahead to the race with higher expectations can certainly help them. It’s a good sign when they feel they can have a better performance this time at Pocono by using the notes and information they took down in June.

It’s been a struggle for them to find success at other tracks, but Pocono may be the one where they can turn around their season. Other tracks where they have had the most success this year have been at restrictor plate tracks, which can be wild-cards.

After placing in the top-15 in all three restrictor plate races, Buescher is looking for something similar at Pocono. A good finish will give the team a boost as we get closer to the Playoffs. Look for this team to be one of the most underrated teams at Pocono.

