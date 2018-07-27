Toyota NCWTS Pocono Brett Moffitt Quotes

Toyota Racing Brett Moffitt

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)

Pocono Raceway – July 27, 2018

Hattori Racing driver Brett Moffitt was made available to the media at Pocono Raceway:

BRETT MOFFITT, No. 16 Toyota Tsusho Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing

Would you be open to the Truck Series running more marquee events at local, short tracks?

“More local short tracks, yes. I mean, the crowd there (Eldora Speedway) was amazing. I think everyone saw that and going to those markets like that is huge for this series – it’s where it came from – and we don’t need to run every Cup track I don’t feel.”

What local tracks would you like to see the Truck Series visit?

“I feel like Wisconsin – anywhere in Wisconsin with the late models and short track programs they have up there would probably be a really good market.”

Can you update us on your sponsorship efforts?

“It’s certainly looking better. We keep kicking the can down the road. I know Bristol’s (Motor Speedway) still pretty much wide open, so that’s the next hurdle we’re really trying to tackle and I think Talladega’s (Superspeedway) partially open at this moment, so we still certainly have a little ways to go, but hopefully we can make something happen there and be able to compete full time.”

If the Cup or Xfintiy Series visited Eldora Speedway, would it take away from the Truck Series race?

“I think so. I mean, I think it’s – we’re the premier series there when we go and that’s partially why everyone comes to the Truck practice and qualifying and race and I don’t know how those teams feel about it, but I’m sure not many Cup teams really want to go spend half a million dollars to go run a dirt race.”

Are you looking ahead to the Playoffs?

“Yeah, you know, obviously being locked in – I think Eldora (Speedway) was the biggest one that would be a concern if you weren’t and obviously Grant (Enfinger) went out there and had a excellent race, so I think in points-wise, they’re pretty safe, but being locked in is a huge weight of your shoulders and I think with the Truck Series the same thing as our races being short, our season’s short, so all you can do is go out there and try to win races. Obviously, you don’t want to make any moves to take yourself out of races, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to win and get Playoff points to secure yourself through that first round with it being Canadian Tire (Motorsports Park) and Talladega in one round, that’s kind of messy – or is it Martinsville (Speedway)? Yeah.”

Is this race distance too short?

“Yeah, I agree. I mean, I think – I think the biggest thing that makes it a short race are the stages like he (Justin Hayley) was just mentioning. Last night, I rewatched last year’s race and with that second stage only being 11 or 10 green flag laps that’s a little bit silly, but, I mean, it’s just the way it is and we’ll go race.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **