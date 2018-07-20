ISM RACEWAY PARTNERS WITH MODERN MARGARITA FOR INFIELD BAR

Tweet Glynn Gross, Bryan Sperber and Michael Waltrip toast to the new partnership with Modern Margarita with the “2 Time ManGOrita.” Photo Credit: ISM Raceway

PHOENIX – Two-time DAYTONA 500 champion Michael Waltrip, Modern Margarita CEO Glynn Gross and ISM Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber announced yesterday afternoon, at an event at local restaurant Modern Margarita, the Modern Margarita & Tequila Bar, a brand new bar which will be a part of the new INfield opening in November 2018.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with Modern Margarita,” said Sperber. “Our race fans will be able to enjoy great drinks at the new bar in our redesigned INfield, which is just part of the amazing experience awaiting fans at November’s Opening Weekend.”

The bar, which will be located behind Gatorade Victory Lane under the infield leaderboard, will feature signature frozen and handcrafted margaritas. The Modern Margarita signature taco can be found at both INfield concession stands. Modern Margarita has also been named the Official Margarita & Taco of ISM Raceway.

“We are excited to expand the Modern Margarita experience beyond our restaurants and into the new ISM Raceway,” said Glynn Gross, CEO Modern Margarita. “Our signature cocktail blends and authentic Southwestern style promise to enhance the fan experience for racing enthusiasts and margarita aficionados alike.”

The signature margarita that Waltrip named will be called the “2 Time ManGOrita” and will be available to race fans at this November’s Can-Am 500. Waltrip chose the “2 Time” to reflect his two DAYTONA 500 victories, but Waltrip also added, “When you order the ‘2 Time ManGOrita,’ you have to order them two at a time!”

The Modern Margarita & Tequila Bar is just one of the many new amenities that will be awaiting fans at ISM Raceway’s Opening Weekend Nov. 9, 10 and 11, 2018. From a new INfield with plenty of food and entertainment options to new WiFi-equipped seats, fans will be able to enjoy ISM Raceway more than ever.

Tickets for the 2018 Opening Weekend and Can-Am 500 are now available, starting at $40. Weekend packages, which also include the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, start at $67. The INfield pass, which will allow access to the redesigned INfield, are only $129 for the weekend. Tickets are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

About ISM Raceway

Since 1964, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in January 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Founded as an open-wheel racing mecca, ISM Raceway was proud to host the Phoenix Grand Prix Verizon IndyCar Series race under the lights in April. Phoenix is the only track in the West to feature an IndyCar Series race and two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends a year, beginning with the TicketGuardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 9-11. The schedule is anchored by the Can-Am 500 race weekend on Nov. 9, 10 and 11, the semifinal race in NASCAR’s Playoffs after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

