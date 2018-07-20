CHEVY MENCS AT POCONO 2: Team Chevy Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

GANDER OUTDOORS 400

POCONO RACEWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 28, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

4th KYLE LARSON DC SOLAR/CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1

6TH WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA/IMRON CAMARO ZL1

10TH JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 ARTIC CAT CAMARO ZL1

11TH CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

12TH AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AMERICAN ETHANOL E15 CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Daniel Suarez (Toyota)

4th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

5TH Joey Logano (Ford)

The Gander Outdoors 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 29 at 2:30 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 DC SOLAR/CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1- Qualified 4th

ON HIS QUALIFYING RUN

“Yeah, it’s been a hot minute since we’ve qualified good, so it’s nice to get a good finish in there for Qualifying. We didn’t start off very good and I had to make a second run in the second round, but was able to learn some things there to help us get some speed. So, I was happy about that. And, I’m also happy that they were able to repair the car good (from spin incident in final practice session earlier today) to go run a fast lap.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA/IMRON CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 6th

*Best Career Cup Series Qualifying Result*

ON THE RUN:

“I thought our run was pretty good. I think that is definitely the best we have been and I feel like it’s a good sign for tomorrow just with the cars being in race trim. So, looking forward to tomorrow. I think the changes that we made in practice and some of the things we are starting to gain on are really good and I feel like tomorrow should be a really good day for us.”

HOW DOES IT FEEL TO GET THIS AS YOUR BEST CUP SERIES QUALIFYING EFFORT TO DATE:

“I think it feels great. It’s a culmination of a lot of things, coming back for the second time kind of knowing what our car needs to do and really fine tuning that for this weekend. I feel like for us as a team, first year together, just coming back for the second time and just kind of having the set-up really close is a big gain for us. I think we have brought some more speed and having the set-up close is really important.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

YOUR 600TH CAREER START THIS WEEKEND HOW DO YOU LIKE THE CAR?

“Yeah, wish we were starting better for my 600th start. We’ve got one Hendrick car towards the top, so I hope the No. 24 car can pop one off here in round three, but just so proud of having all 600 starts with one company, one sponsor, it’s just been an honor to drive these cars at Hendrick Motorsports. We are trying to claw our way back right now and we will hopefully race better than we qualified it was just too loose to really generate lap time there and had a couple of big catches on my lap, but to have a couple of big catches and to be 15th I guess you can look at that from an optimistic standpoint. But in the race, it’s important to have the car turning strong, use the throttle a lot around here and hopefully we are sitting on a better race set-up.”

ON HIS RUN:

“No, with impound it’s a little different format. I was just too loose to really generate lap time there and had a couple of big catches and still ended up 15th. So, I guess we can look at that from an optimistic standpoint, but just excited to have my 600th start with one sponsor in Lowe’s, one team in Hendrick Motorsports and we will just put our elbows down and get to work tomorrow.”

WHEN YOU THINK BACK DID 600 STARTS AND SEVEN CHAMPIONSHIPS WAS THAT EVER IN YOUR WILDEST DREAMS?

“No, my goal was to try to win a race. And I knew it I would win a race I could stay employed a little while. Winning at my home track in Fontana was a big relief for me and honestly that is as high as I had set my goals was to win a NASCAR Cup Series event and we were able to do that and much more, so it’s been a hell of a ride.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 25th

WHAT WAS MISSING FOR YOU?

“We didn’t get to do our mock run in practice with that caution coming out late. I think overall that wasn’t a bad lap. Not knowing didn’t get enough through (Turn) 2 and gave up enough to where we should have made that round. So, hate that, but we will start there and make the best of it. I think we have a better race car than we had here last time.”

ARE YOU RACE READY FOR TOMORROW?

“Best I know. I think it’s been a good start. We have made it better. I feel like we have a Scott Products Chevrolet that we can go out there and drive under people and be able to race with. Something that has got more security and more in the track than we have had in the past, so I’m excited about it.”

