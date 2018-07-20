GMS Racing NXS Iowa-2 Recap

Casey Roderick, No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro

START: 15th

FINISH:15th

POINTS:12th

Notes & Quotes:—

-After finishing 15th in today’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, Casey Roderick collected his career highest NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) finish.

-GMS Racing currently holds the 12th-position in owners points, 17 points behind Kaulig Racing.

“We had a much better car than the finish we brought home tonight. I was battling with a tight-handling No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro the whole race. We did some adjuments on the pit stops but we couldn’t get it as loose as I needed to be so I could roll the center like I needed to in order to keep up with the others. I learned a lot though and I am so grateful for this oppertunity. I can’t thank GMS Racing, Maury Gallagher and Chevrolet enough for giving me this chance.”

