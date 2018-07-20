Ford Performance NASCAR: Pocono 2 Post Race Quotes

Ford Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Gander Outdoors 400 (Pocono Raceway; Pocono, PA)

Sunday, July 30, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th Kevin Harvick

9th Kurt Busch

12th Ryan Blaney

11th Clint Bowyer

16th Michael McDowell

18th Matt Kenseth

19th David Ragan

21st Paul Menard

22nd Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25th Aric Almirola

26th Joey Logano

27th Matt DiBenedetto

38th Brad Keselowski

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Fusion – FINISHED 4th

“It was eventful. I think we went to the back twice and made our way back to the front each time. We made a good race out of it but it is hard to swallow on a day like that when our Mobil 1 Ford was the class of the field. You never know what is going to happen on these days. It is hard to put them together and you win some and lose some.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 PPG Ford Fusion – FINISHED 12th

“It was a long weekend. We struggled a little bit off the truck and just could never really get where we were very good. I was hopeful that we would get a little better in the race but we never really did. We have work to do. Hopefully we can get there.”

KURT BUSCH, No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Fusion – FINISHED 9th

“We have nothing much to show for the effort but we do have a lot to show for it at the same time by going through all that adversity. I didn’t think we would get a top-10 out of today with the damage on the splitter. The left front tire was weird. It blew out halfway down the front straightaway and I was able to keep it off the wall and keep most of the damage to a minimum. The guys were able to fix me up and we just kind of battled through and took advantage of other people’s mistakes.”

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Alliance Truck Parts Ford Fusion – (Retired after Lap 121 accident)

“We just blew a rear tire in the corner and backed into the wall. The car wasn’t terrible but wasn’t enough to get fixed in the time that was allowed so we limped it back to the garage and they made me come to the care center. That is just the way it was today for the Alliance Ford.”

WAS IT FROM THE CONTACT? “I don’t know. I didn’t hit anything with the right rear so I am not real sure. Joey’s just blew out a minute ago too. We were just trying to make all we can out of it. We just aren’t good enough to really run any better than we are but we sure are trying. We are fighting hard trying to get the most of everything we can get. We are in a points position where we are pretty much locked into making the playoffs so now we are just driving the hell out of it trying to make something happen.”

