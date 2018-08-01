NASCAR’s Austin and Ty Dillon Announce Auction and Celebrity Players for Charity Basketball Tournament Benefiting the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 30, 2018) – Richard Childress Racing drivers Austin and Ty Dillon have launched an auction of autographed memorabilia and other items to benefit the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, courtesy of The NASCAR Foundation and Fanatics Auctions at http://bit.ly/DillonBrosAuction. Items include an autographed guitar, VIP suite passes, an autographed rod and piston from a race-winning Austin Dillon ECR engine, a Grizzly Cooler and a Bass Pro Shops kayak. Additional items will be added throughout the week, and the auction will end at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 5.

The 4th Annual Dillon Brothers 3-on-3 Celebrity Basketball Tournament presented by The Dow Chemical Company will be held at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., on Wednesday, August 1. General admission and parking for the event are free. Concessions will be available for purchase.

WHO: Austin and Ty Dillon will host the public event

WHEN: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 2-7 p.m.

WHERE: Catawba College, Goodman Gymnasium, 2254 Yost St., Salisbury, N.C. 28144

Expected celebrity team captains and players along with their designated teams include:

Austin Dillon, NASCAR driver (Dow)

Ty Dillon, NASCAR driver (Bass Pro Shops)

Gary Barnidge, NFL player (Chevrolet)

Chase Briscoe, NASCAR driver (NASCAR)

Charles Johnson, NFL player (AAA)

Daniel Hemric, NASCAR driver (South Point Hotel and Casino)

Mani Love, Basketball player (FOX)

Joey Logano, NASCAR driver (Joey Logano Foundation)

Kevin Harvick, NASCAR driver (Kevin Harvick Foundation)

Brad Miller, former NBA player (Andy’s Frozen Custard)

Ryan Truex, NASCAR driver (Kaulig Racing/LeafFilter)

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., NASCAR driver (Cometic/Klotz)

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR driver (Coca-Cola)

DeAngelo Williams, NFL player (American Ethanol)

Denny Hamlin, NASCAR driver (Denny Hamlin Foundation)

Noah Cutler, 13-year-old Basketball phenom

The free public event is made possible by Dow and other sponsors, including: AAA, American Ethanol, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Caterpillar, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Cometic Gaskets, The Denny Hamlin Foundation, ECR Engines, Fairway, Hayes Jewelers, Holiday Inn Express at the Vineyard, The Joey Logano Foundation, Kaulig Racing, The Kevin Harvick Foundation, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, LeafFilter, NASCAR, NASCAR Race Hub/FOX, Pit Stops for Hope, RCR, RCR Graphics, Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff, South Point Hotel & Casino, Sparco, Tijuana Flats, UNOH and Wake Forest Baptist Health.

For more information and tournament updates please visit https://saveinjuredkids.org/ basketball/, or on social media at https://www.facebook.com/ ChildressPediatricTrauma/ or Twitter @injuredkids.

About the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma

Life threatening injury is the No. 1 killer of kids in America. Nearly 10,000 children lose their lives every year from serious injuries, and many more are treated in the emergency room. It can happen anywhere, at any time, to any child. The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma discovers and shares the best ways to prevent and treat severe injuries in children. The Institute funds research, education and advocacy to help improve the care and treatment injured kids receive across the U.S. The Childress Institute was founded at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2008 through a generous gift from Richard and Judy Childress. Visit www.SaveInjuredKids.org to learn more.

About Dow

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. Dow’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates, and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, and consumer care. Dow is a subsidiary of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors. More information can be found at www.dow.com.

